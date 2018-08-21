AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018:

VOLLEYBALL

Eaglecrest def. Denver East 25-16, 23-25, 25-12, 23-25, 15-4

Regis Jesuit def. Boulder 28-30, 25-23, 25-21, 25-14

SOFTBALL

Sheridan 23, Hinkley 2

BOYS GOLF

EMAC South Minor (shortened to nine holes by weather)

Team scores: 1. Vista PEAK 110, 2. Rangeview 121, 3. Aurora Central 141, 4. Englewood 145, 5. Hinkley 158, 6. Gateway 165

Top five individuals: 1. Dawson Thulin 35; T2. Tyler Phillipich (Rangeview) 37; T2. Quezdon Ivey (Vista PEAK) 37; 4. Bruce Cooper (Vista PEAK) 38; T5. Dalton DeLoach (Rangeview) 40; T5. Thomas O’Connor (Englewood) 40