AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Aug. 20, 2018:

SOFTBALL

Rangeview 20, Northfield 7

Score by innings:

Rangeview 330 464 — 20

Northfield 103 210 — 7

BOYS GOLF

Continental League Meet at Lone Tree G.C.

Team scores (par 288): 1. Highlands Ranch 308; 2. Mountain Vista 315; 3. Castle View 317; T4. Ponderosa 323; T4. Chaparral 323; T4. Heritage 323; 7. Rock Canyon 327; 8. REGIS JESUIT 336; 9. Legend 342; 10. ThunderRidge 348; 11. Douglas County 363