AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Aug. 17, 2018:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

SOFTBALL

Eaglecrest 7, Bear Creek 6

Score by innings:

Eaglecrest 000 200 5 — 7

Bear Creek 000 013 2 — 6

Regis Jesuit 14, Fountain-Fort Carson 0

Score by innings:

Regis Jesuit 454 1 — 14

Ftn. Fort Carson 000 0 — 0

Vista PEAK 10, Highlands Ranch 2

Score by innings:

Highlands Ranch 200 000 0 — 2

Vista PEAK 406 000 x — 10

WP — Vista PEAK: Kayla Russell (7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Kayla Russell 3-4, RBI, run; Dani Chaney 2-4, RBI, run; Kennedi Leduff 1-2, HR, 3 RBI, run; Kylie Tandy 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI, run