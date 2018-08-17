AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Aug. 17, 2018:
SOFTBALL
Eaglecrest 7, Bear Creek 6
Score by innings:
Eaglecrest 000 200 5 — 7
Bear Creek 000 013 2 — 6
Regis Jesuit 14, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
Score by innings:
Regis Jesuit 454 1 — 14
Ftn. Fort Carson 000 0 — 0
Vista PEAK 10, Highlands Ranch 2
Score by innings:
Highlands Ranch 200 000 0 — 2
Vista PEAK 406 000 x — 10
WP — Vista PEAK: Kayla Russell (7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Kayla Russell 3-4, RBI, run; Dani Chaney 2-4, RBI, run; Kennedi Leduff 1-2, HR, 3 RBI, run; Kylie Tandy 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI, run