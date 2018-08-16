Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 8.16.18

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

SOFTBALL

Cherokee Trail 17, Horizon 5

Score by innings:

Horizon 100 400 — 5

Cher. Trail 002 429 — 17

WP — Cherokee Trail: Ashleigh Siefken (1/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Delanie Cox 3-4, HR, 4 RBI, 2 runs; Jenna Medhus 3-5, 2B, 4 RBI, 2 runs; Alexis Cortez 3-4, 2B, RBI, 2 runs; KT Hoffman 2-4, 2B, RBI, 2 runs

CROSS COUNTRY

Aurora City Championship

Boys team scores: 1. Smoky Hill 38 points; 2. Overland 57; 3. Cherokee Trail 71; 4. Grandview 95; 5. Rangeview 111; 6. Eaglecrest 155

Girls team scores: 1. Cherokee Trail 25 points; 2. Grandview 37; 3. Eaglecrest 95; 4. Smoky Hill 98; 5. Rangeview 162; 6. Overland 168