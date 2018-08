Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 8.15.18

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018:

SOFTBALL

Cherokee Trail 10, Castle View 5

Score by innings:

Cher. Trail 300 300 4 — 10

Castle View 410 000 0 — 5

WP — Cherokee Trail: Jenna Medus (7 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 4 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Jenna Medhus 5-5, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 runs, 2 SB; Kelsey Bell 2-4, 2B, RBI, run; Haley Albers 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, run; KT Hoffman 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 runs

Smoky Hill 11, Westminster 1 (6 inn.)

Score by innings:

Smoky Hill 002 504 — 11

Westminster 100 000 — 1

WP — Smoky Hill: Delaney Farnsworth (2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Izzy Waleski 3-3, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Yasmine Ybarra 3-4, 2 2B, 4 RBI; Cameron Lyons 2-4, 2B, RBI, 2 runs; Gwen Cameron 1-3, 2 RBI, run

Vista PEAK 5, Standley Lake 3

Score by innings:

Vista PEAK 100 040 0 — 5

Standley Lake 300 000 0 — 3

WP — Vista PEAK: Kayla Russell (4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Kayla Russell 2-3, RBI, run; Christina Martinez 2-4, RBI, 2 runs; Dani Chaney 2-3

BOYS TENNIS

Rock Canyon 6, Grandview 1