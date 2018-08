Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 8.11.18

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018:

SOFTBALL

Vista PEAK 22, Rangeview 3

Score by innings:

Rangeview 003 — 3

Vista PEAK 35(14) — 22

WP — Vista PEAK: Kayla Russell (3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 7 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Dani Chaney 3-3, 2 3B, 4 RBI, 4 runs; Kayla Russell 3-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 3 runs; Brianna Hurrell 1-2, 2 RBI, 2 runs