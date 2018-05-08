AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, May 8, 2018:
BASEBALL
ThunderRidge 11, Cherokee Trail 3
Score by innings (r-h-e):
ThunderRidge 032 121 2 — 11 13 2
Cher. Trail 200 100 0 — 3 4 4
LP — Cherokee Trail: Blake Mackintosh (2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Chris Rush 1-1, 2B, RBI; Colten Chase 1-4, 3B, run; Gavin Bell 1-2, run; Jake Barber 1-1
GIRLS SOCCER
Class 5A state playoffs (first round)
Cherokee Trail 2, Chatfield 1 (OT)
Score by halves:
Chatfield 1 0 0 — 1
Cher. Trail 1 0 1 — 2
Cherokee Trail goals: Alesia Garcia 2
Grandview 6, Pine Creek 1
Score by halves:
Pine Creek 1 0 — 1
Grandview 2 4 — 6
Grandview goals: Natalie Beckman, Kendra Gipson, Lauren Holleran, Lauren Juul, Caitlyn Lyubenko, Shalom Prince
Regis Jesuit 2, Fruita Monument 1 (OT)
Score by halves:
Regis Jesuit 1 0 1 — 2
Fruita 0 1 0 — 1
Regis Jesuit goals: Ava Laden 2