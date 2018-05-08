AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, May 8, 2018:

BASEBALL

ThunderRidge 11, Cherokee Trail 3

Score by innings (r-h-e):

ThunderRidge 032 121 2 — 11 13 2

Cher. Trail 200 100 0 — 3 4 4

LP — Cherokee Trail: Blake Mackintosh (2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Chris Rush 1-1, 2B, RBI; Colten Chase 1-4, 3B, run; Gavin Bell 1-2, run; Jake Barber 1-1

GIRLS SOCCER

Class 5A state playoffs (first round)

Cherokee Trail 2, Chatfield 1 (OT)

Score by halves:

Chatfield 1 0 0 — 1

Cher. Trail 1 0 1 — 2

Cherokee Trail goals: Alesia Garcia 2

Grandview 6, Pine Creek 1

Score by halves:

Pine Creek 1 0 — 1

Grandview 2 4 — 6

Grandview goals: Natalie Beckman, Kendra Gipson, Lauren Holleran, Lauren Juul, Caitlyn Lyubenko, Shalom Prince

Regis Jesuit 2, Fruita Monument 1 (OT)

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit 1 0 1 — 2

Fruita 0 1 0 — 1

Regis Jesuit goals: Ava Laden 2