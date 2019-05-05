AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, May 4, 2019:

BASEBALL

Arapahoe 9, Cherokee Trail 5

Score by innings:

Arapahoe 000 540 0 — 9

Cher. Trail 000 104 0 — 5

LP — Cherokee Trail: Kellen Cox (4 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Beau Baldensperger 2-4, 2B, RBI, run; Brock Berger 1-1, 2B, 2 RBI; Mason Holland 1-3, 2B, RBI, run

Cherry Creek 11, Overland 2

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Overland 002 000 0 — 2 6 4

Cherry Creek 100 424 x — 11 10 0

LP — Overland: Nigel Duff (4 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 3 K). Overland hitting: Diego Lopez 2-3, 2 RBI; Tyler Bachusz 1-3, run; Daniel Bejarano 1-2

Far Northeast 14, Hinkley 2

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Far Northeast 119 03 — 14 13 0

Hinkley 200 00 — 2 4 6

Grandview 7, Eaglecrest 3

Score by innings:

Grandview 011 010 4 — 7

Eaglecrest 002 001 0 — 3

WP — Grandview: Peter Goldy (7 IP, 10 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K). LP — Eaglecrest: Reece Atteberry (2 1/3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 K). Grandview hitting: Jayden Martinez 4-4, 2B, 3B, RBI, 2 runs; Ty Chapman 2-4, HR, 2 RBI, run; Isaac Smith 2-5, 2B, run; Garrett Lippold 2 RBI. Eaglecrest hitting: Reece Atteberry 3-3, HR, 3 RBI, run; Jayson Tisdall 2-4; Wyatt Yarmer 2B, run

Mullen 4, Smoky Hill 3

Score by innings:

Smoky Hill 000 020 1 — 3

Mullen 002 002 x — 4

Vista PEAK 14, Northglenn 4

Score by innings:

Northglenn 001 030 — 4

Vista PEAK 136 103 — 14

WP — Vista PEAK: Ethan Fitzgerald (5 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Omar Ruiz 4-4, 2B, 3 RBI, 3 runs; Ethan Buckner 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI, run; Jeremiah Blackwood 2-2, 3B, 2 RBI, run; Jacob Evans 2-5, 2B, RBI, run; Nick Bookout 3 runs

GIRLS SOCCER

Cherry Creek 4, Cherokee Trail 2

Score by halves:

Cherry Creek 4 0 — 4

Cher. Trail 0 2 — 2

Eaglecrest 2, Dakota Ridge 1

Score by halves:

Dakota Ridge 1 0 — 1

Eaglecrest 1 1 — 2

Eaglecrest goals: Tatiana Rivera, Chloe Urbanski. Eaglecrest assists: Favour Akopiere, Haley Esser. Eaglecrest saves: Faith Brockman (10 shots on goal-9 saves)

GIRLS LACROSSE

Regis Jesuit 12, Chaparral 5