AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, May 3, 2019:

BASEBALL

Evergreen 9, Smoky Hill 5

Score by innings:

Evergreen 016 001 1 — 9

Smoky Hill 201 011 0 — 5

Smoky Hill hitting: Diego Velaquez 1-4, 3 RBI; Preston Cooper 1-2, HR, RBI, run; Cam Kennedy 1-3, HR, RBI, 2 runs; Dylan McKee 1-2, 2B, 2 runs

Grandview 13, Mullen 11

Northglenn 12, Rangeview 5

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Rangeview 002 020 1 — 5 10 5

Northglenn 400 044 x — 12 9 2

Regis Jesuit 7, Rock Canyon 2

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Rock Canyon 011 000 0 — 2 6 0

Regis Jesuit 420 001 x — 7 10 1

Vista PEAK 32, Gateway 3

Score by innings:

Gateway 30 — 3

Vista PEAK (18)(14) — 32

WP — Vista PEAK: Aaron Zarco (1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Jacob Evans 2-4, 6 RBI, 3 runs; Nick Evans 1-4, 5 RBI, 3 runs; Ethan Buckner 4 runs; Keaton Heyneman 2-3, 3 RBI, 3 runs

BOYS LACROSSE

Arapahoe 10, Regis Jesuit 9 (OT)

Cherokee Trail 20, Overland 1

Overland goal: Henry Nguyen. Overland saves: Florestan Hukporti (50 shots on goal-30 saves)

Mullen 13, Eaglecrest 4

Rangeview 16, Englewood 9

GIRLS LACROSSE

Regis Jesuit 17, Kent Denver 10