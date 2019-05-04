AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, May 3, 2019:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BASEBALL
Evergreen 9, Smoky Hill 5
Score by innings:
Evergreen 016 001 1 — 9
Smoky Hill 201 011 0 — 5
Smoky Hill hitting: Diego Velaquez 1-4, 3 RBI; Preston Cooper 1-2, HR, RBI, run; Cam Kennedy 1-3, HR, RBI, 2 runs; Dylan McKee 1-2, 2B, 2 runs
Grandview 13, Mullen 11
Northglenn 12, Rangeview 5
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Rangeview 002 020 1 — 5 10 5
Northglenn 400 044 x — 12 9 2
Regis Jesuit 7, Rock Canyon 2
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Rock Canyon 011 000 0 — 2 6 0
Regis Jesuit 420 001 x — 7 10 1
Vista PEAK 32, Gateway 3
Score by innings:
Gateway 30 — 3
Vista PEAK (18)(14) — 32
WP — Vista PEAK: Aaron Zarco (1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Jacob Evans 2-4, 6 RBI, 3 runs; Nick Evans 1-4, 5 RBI, 3 runs; Ethan Buckner 4 runs; Keaton Heyneman 2-3, 3 RBI, 3 runs
BOYS LACROSSE
Arapahoe 10, Regis Jesuit 9 (OT)
Cherokee Trail 20, Overland 1
Overland goal: Henry Nguyen. Overland saves: Florestan Hukporti (50 shots on goal-30 saves)
Mullen 13, Eaglecrest 4
Rangeview 16, Englewood 9
GIRLS LACROSSE
Regis Jesuit 17, Kent Denver 10