AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, May 1, 2018:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports
BASEBALL
Arapahoe 8, Eaglecrest 1
Brighton 17, Hinkley 0
Grandview 4, Cherry Creek 3
Northglenn 9, Aurora Central 1
Vista PEAK 17, Thornton 7
GIRLS SOCCER
Aurora Central 7, Hinkley 0
Bear Creek 1, Overland 0
Vista PEAK 4, Adams City 3
GIRLS LACROSSE
Golden 18, Smoky Hill 3
Overland 9, Rangeview 8 (OT)