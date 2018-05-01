AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, May 1, 2018:

BASEBALL

Arapahoe 8, Eaglecrest 1

Brighton 17, Hinkley 0

Grandview 4, Cherry Creek 3

Northglenn 9, Aurora Central 1

Vista PEAK 17, Thornton 7

GIRLS SOCCER

Aurora Central 7, Hinkley 0

Bear Creek 1, Overland 0

Vista PEAK 4, Adams City 3

GIRLS LACROSSE

Golden 18, Smoky Hill 3

Overland 9, Rangeview 8 (OT)