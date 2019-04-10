AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, April 9, 2019:

BASEBALL

Cherokee Trail 8, Overland 2

Cherry Creek 13, Grandview 9

Mullen 14, Eaglecrest 10

Rangeview 17, Gateway 0

Smoky Hill 10, Arapahoe 5

Thornton 23, Aurora Central 4

Vista PEAK 9, Northglenn 8

GIRLS SOCCER

Arapahoe 10, Overland 0

Aurora Central 3, Westminster 0

Brighton 9, Hinkley 0

Cherokee Trail 3, Mullen 2

Cherry Creek 9, Eaglecrest 0

Grandview 4, Smoky Hill 0

Rangeview 4, Vista PEAK 2

Regis Jesuit 2, Ponderosa 1

BOYS SWIMMING

Cherry Creek 176.5, Regis Jesuit 138.5

GIRLS LACROSSE

Colorado Academy 16, Regis Jesuit 5

Smoky Hill 9, Denver North 3

Valor Christian 19, Rangeview 0

GIRLS TENNIS

Grandview 6, Smoky Hill 1

Regis Jesuit 7, Legend 0