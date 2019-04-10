AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, April 9, 2019:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports
BASEBALL
Cherokee Trail 8, Overland 2
Cherry Creek 13, Grandview 9
Mullen 14, Eaglecrest 10
Rangeview 17, Gateway 0
Smoky Hill 10, Arapahoe 5
Thornton 23, Aurora Central 4
Vista PEAK 9, Northglenn 8
GIRLS SOCCER
Arapahoe 10, Overland 0
Aurora Central 3, Westminster 0
Brighton 9, Hinkley 0
Cherokee Trail 3, Mullen 2
Cherry Creek 9, Eaglecrest 0
Grandview 4, Smoky Hill 0
Rangeview 4, Vista PEAK 2
Regis Jesuit 2, Ponderosa 1
BOYS SWIMMING
Cherry Creek 176.5, Regis Jesuit 138.5
GIRLS LACROSSE
Colorado Academy 16, Regis Jesuit 5
Smoky Hill 9, Denver North 3
Valor Christian 19, Rangeview 0
GIRLS TENNIS
Grandview 6, Smoky Hill 1
Regis Jesuit 7, Legend 0