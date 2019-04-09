AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, April 8, 2019:

BASEBALL

Rangeview 15, Smoky Hill 15 (suspended by darkness)

Regis Jesuit 3, Grandview 2 (9 inn.)

Score by innings:

Regis Jesuit 000 010 101 — 3

Grandview 110 000 000 — 2

LP — Grandview: Josh Hojnowski (1 1/2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K). Grandview hitting: Garrett Lippold 1-2, RBI; Amari Smith 1-1, run; Jackson Vanzee run

GIRLS SOCCER

Aurora Central 5, Denver North 3

Score by halves:

Den. North 1 2 — 3

Aurora Central 2 3 — 5

Aurora Central goals: Vanessa Vazquez 4, Liliana Leyva. Aurora Central assists: Rachel Fuentes, Leyva, Pixie Torres

George Washington 7, Hinkley 1

Score by halves:

Hinkley 1 0 — 1

Geo. Wash 2 5 — 7

Hinkley goal: Vicky Jara. Hinkley saves: Stephanie Davis (16 shots on goal-10 saves), Paula Andrade (1 shot on goal-0 saves)

BOYS LACROSSE

Cherry Creek 10, Regis Jesuit 9 (OT)

Score by periods:

Cherry Creek 1 1 2 5 1 — 10

Regis Jesuit 0 4 2 3 0 — 9

Regis Jesuit goals: Reed Babcock 5, Jake Taylor 2, Joe Kassal, Will McFadden. Regis Jesuit assists: Kassal 3, Babcock, McFadden, Jack Ringhofer. Regis Jesuit saves: Phillip Wildes (22 shots on goal-12 saves)

Eaglecrest 17, Denver South 1

Eaglecrest goals: Caleb Hochstetler 4, Preston Wakefield 3, Ben Weintraut 3, Ethan Yacko 3, Brayden Legette 2, Logan Wells 2. Eaglecrest assists: Legette 3, Aaron Weintraut 2, Sebastian Broussard, Hochstetler. Eaglecrest saves: Miles Hart (9 shots on goal-8 saves)

Overland 9, Denver North 4

Pine Creek 11, Smoky Hill 1

Score by periods:

Smoky Hill 0 0 0 1 — 1

Pine Creek 5 3 3 0 — 11

GIRLS LACROSSE

Cherokee Trail 19, Denver South 2

Score by halves:

Cher. Trail 15 4 — 19

Denver South 0 2 — 2

Rangeview 16, Overland 2

Rangeview goals: Hannah Carter 4, Kaylyn Kilmer 4, Ashley Ortega 4, Isabela Melendez 2, L. Burkes, Natalie Luevano. Rangeview assists: Carter, Kilmer, Makayla Saldana. Rangeview saves: Harmonie Bearden (8 shots on goal-6 saves), Julianna Hess (1 shot on goal-1 save)