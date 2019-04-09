AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, April 8, 2019:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports
BASEBALL
Rangeview 15, Smoky Hill 15 (suspended by darkness)
Regis Jesuit 3, Grandview 2 (9 inn.)
Score by innings:
Regis Jesuit 000 010 101 — 3
Grandview 110 000 000 — 2
LP — Grandview: Josh Hojnowski (1 1/2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K). Grandview hitting: Garrett Lippold 1-2, RBI; Amari Smith 1-1, run; Jackson Vanzee run
GIRLS SOCCER
Aurora Central 5, Denver North 3
Score by halves:
Den. North 1 2 — 3
Aurora Central 2 3 — 5
Aurora Central goals: Vanessa Vazquez 4, Liliana Leyva. Aurora Central assists: Rachel Fuentes, Leyva, Pixie Torres
George Washington 7, Hinkley 1
Score by halves:
Hinkley 1 0 — 1
Geo. Wash 2 5 — 7
Hinkley goal: Vicky Jara. Hinkley saves: Stephanie Davis (16 shots on goal-10 saves), Paula Andrade (1 shot on goal-0 saves)
BOYS LACROSSE
Cherry Creek 10, Regis Jesuit 9 (OT)
Score by periods:
Cherry Creek 1 1 2 5 1 — 10
Regis Jesuit 0 4 2 3 0 — 9
Regis Jesuit goals: Reed Babcock 5, Jake Taylor 2, Joe Kassal, Will McFadden. Regis Jesuit assists: Kassal 3, Babcock, McFadden, Jack Ringhofer. Regis Jesuit saves: Phillip Wildes (22 shots on goal-12 saves)
Eaglecrest 17, Denver South 1
Eaglecrest goals: Caleb Hochstetler 4, Preston Wakefield 3, Ben Weintraut 3, Ethan Yacko 3, Brayden Legette 2, Logan Wells 2. Eaglecrest assists: Legette 3, Aaron Weintraut 2, Sebastian Broussard, Hochstetler. Eaglecrest saves: Miles Hart (9 shots on goal-8 saves)
Overland 9, Denver North 4
Pine Creek 11, Smoky Hill 1
Score by periods:
Smoky Hill 0 0 0 1 — 1
Pine Creek 5 3 3 0 — 11
GIRLS LACROSSE
Cherokee Trail 19, Denver South 2
Score by halves:
Cher. Trail 15 4 — 19
Denver South 0 2 — 2
Rangeview 16, Overland 2
Rangeview goals: Hannah Carter 4, Kaylyn Kilmer 4, Ashley Ortega 4, Isabela Melendez 2, L. Burkes, Natalie Luevano. Rangeview assists: Carter, Kilmer, Makayla Saldana. Rangeview saves: Harmonie Bearden (8 shots on goal-6 saves), Julianna Hess (1 shot on goal-1 save)