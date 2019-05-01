AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, April 30, 2019:

BASEBALL

Adams City 22, Aurora Central 14

Score by innings:

Adams City 1(10)3 410 3 — 22

Aur. Central 207 010 4 — 14

LP — Aurora Central: Raymundo Mendez (1 IP, 5 H, 11 R, 8 ER, 4 BB, 1 K). Aurora Central hitting: Jose Tena 4-5, 2B, 3 RBI, run; Raul Varela 2-3, 3B, HR, 5 RBI, 3 runs; Onry Navarro 2-3, 2 RBI, 3 runs; Adonis Cannon 2-4, 2 runs

GIRLS SOCCER

Arapahoe 10, Eaglecrest 0

Score by halves:

Eaglecrest 0 0 — 0

Arapahoe 4 6 — 10

Aurora Central 2, Rangeview 0

Score by halves:

Rangeview 0 0 — 0

Aurora Central 2 0 — 2

Cherokee Trail 3, Castle View 2

Score by halves:

Castle View 2 0 — 0

Cherokee Trail 0 3 — 3

Cherokee Trail goals: Tatum Pfalmer 2, Clara Heistermann (GWG). Cherokee Trail assists: Madisyn Bagby, Heistermann. Cherokee Trail saves: Paige Hickman (8 shots on goal-6 saves)

Cherry Creek 3, Smoky Hill 0

Score by halves:

Cherry Creek 1 2 — 3

Smoky Hill 0 0 — 0

ThunderRidge 3, Regis Jesuit 1

Score by halves:

ThunderRidge 2 1 — 3

Regis Jesuit 1 0 — 1

Regis Jesuit goal: Ava Laden

Westminster 5, Gateway 0

Score by halves:

Gateway 0 0 — 0

Westminster 4 1 — 5

BOYS SWIMMING

Regis Jesuit 132, Cherokee Trail 52

200 yard medley relay — 1. Regis Jesuit A (Gio Aguirre, Will Goodwin, Jack Clouatre, WIll Kerscher), 1 minute, 38.49 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Cherokee Trail A (Jason McMechan, Kadin Denner, Keegan Chatham, Logan Devereaux), 1:43.59 (5ASQT); 3. Regis Jesuit B (Luke Dinges, Luke Baldwin, John Dennen, Jacob Sykora), 1:43.60 (5ASQT); 200 yard freestyle — 1. Sawyer Inglis (Regis Jesuit), 1 minute, 50.10 seconds (5ASQT); 200 yard indiv. medley — 1. Jason McMechan (Cherokee Trail), 2 minutes, 3.99 seconds (5ASQT); 50 yard freestyle — 1. Jack Clouatre (Regis Jesuit), 23.18 seconds; 1-meter diving — 1. Evan Mullen (Regis Jesuit), 259.40 points; 100 yard butterfly — 1. Will Kerscher (Regis Jesuit), 54.54 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Kadin Denner (Cherokee Trail), 55.13 (5ASQT); 100 yard freestyle — 1. Jason McMechan (Cherokee Trail), 51.57 seconds; 500 yard freestyle — 1. Walker Kurtz (Regis Jesuit), 5 minutes, 12.49 seconds; 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Regis Jesuit A (Luke Baldwin, Gavin Will, Nick Ames, Sawyer Inglis), 1 minute, 32.94 seconds (5ASQT); 100 yard backstroke — 1. Gio Aguirre (Regis Jesuit), 55.16 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Tim Hutama (Regis Jesuit), 56.93 (5ASQT); 100 yard breaststroke — 1. Will Goodwin (Regis Jesuit), 58.07 seconds (5ASQT); 400 yard freestyle relay — 1. Regis Jesuit A (Gavin Will, Jack Clouatre, Connor Hodes, Will Goodwin), 3 minutes, 18.45 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Regis Jesuit B (Sean Carr, Ryan Tierney, Walker Kurtz, Will Kerscher), 3:21.61; 3. Cherokee Trail A (Logan Devereaux, Kadin Denner, Jason McMechan, Keegan Chatham), 3:22.09