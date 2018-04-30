AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, April 30, 2018:

BASEBALL

Regis Jesuit 12, Highlands Ranch 7

GIRLS SOCCER

Brighton 4, Vista PEAK 0

Grandview 2, Chaparral 1 (2OT)

Mullen 10, Overland 0

Northglenn 2, Aurora Central 1

BOYS LACROSSE

Rock Canyon 11, Cherokee Trail 10

GIRLS LACROSSE

Grandview 17, Cherokee Trail 6

Regis Jesuit 17, Chatfield 2

Rock Canyon 21, Eaglecrest 4

GIRLS GOLF

EMAC South Minor (at Murphy Creek G.C.)

Team scores (9 holes): 1. Vista PEAK 132; 2. Rangeview 160; 3. Aurora Central 180; Hinkley No score

Top five individuals (par 36): 1. Kyree Conaway (Vista PEAK) 40; 2. Kylie Severin (Vista PEAK) 45; 3. Marin Head (Vista PEAK) 47; T4. Amari Bullock (Rangeview) 53; T4. Dennea Pigford (Rangeview) 53