AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, April 25, 2019:

BASEBALL

Eaglecrest 7, Cherokee Trail 2

Score by innings:

Cher. Trail 000 200 0 — 2

Eaglecrest 141 010 x — 7

WP — Eaglecrest: James Cave (5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 K). LP — Cherokee Trail: Ethan Sloan (5 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 5 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Ethan Sloan 1-2; Kellen Cox 1-4; Beau Baldensperger RBI; Connor Hommes run. Eaglecrest hitting: Joey Garduno 2-4, 2 RBI; Wyatt Yarmer 2-3, 2 runs; Brendan Morr 2-3, 2 runs; Evan Mason 1-2, 2 RBI, run

Grandview 17, Smoky Hill 0

Score by innings:

Grandview 055 7 — 17

Smoky Hill 000 0 — 0

WP — Grandview: Peter Goldy (4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K). LP — Smoky Hill: Liam Grimble (1 2/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 K). Grandview hitting: Isaac Smith 2-4, 5 RBI, 2 runs; Peter Goldy 2-2, 3 RBI, run; Josh Hojnowski 2-2, 2 RBI, run; Ty Chapman 2-4, 2 RBI, 2 runs. Smoky Hill hitting: Dylan McKee 1-2

Summit 4, Hinkley 2

Score by innings:

Summit 000 121 0 — 4

Hinkley 000 020 0 — 2

Vista PEAK 10, Aurora Central 0

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Aurora Central 000 00 — 0 3 5

Vista PEAK 102 43 — 10 8 0

WP — Vista PEAK: Ethan Fitzgerald (4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Nick Evans 2-4, 2 RBI, 3 runs; Gavin Heyneman 1-3, 2 RBI; Omar Ruiz 1-3, 2B, RBI, 2 runs; Ethan Buckner 1-1, 3 runs

GIRLS SOCCER

Brighton 10, Gateway 0

Score by halves:

Gateway 0 0 — 0

Brighton 9 1 — 10

Eaglecrest 1, Smoky Hill 1 (2OT)

Score by halves:

Smoky Hill 1 0 0 0 — 1

Eaglecrest 1 0 0 0 — 1

Grandview 10, Overland 0

Score by halves:

Grandview 5 5 — 10

Overland 0 0 — 0

Northglenn 6, Aurora Central 2

Score by halves:

Northglenn 3 3 — 6

Aurora Central 2 0 — 2

Prairie View 2, Rangeview 0

Score by halves:

Rangeview 0 0 — 0

Prairie View 1 1 — 2

Regis Jesuit 2, Heritage 0

Vista PEAK 4, Hinkley 1

Score by halves:

Vista PEAK 1 3 — 4

Hinkley 0 1 — 1

Vista PEAK goals: Josaline Correa 2, Ashlynn Stewart, Eva Vargas Byrne. Vista PEAK assist: Dani Chavira.

TRACK & FIELD

Rangeview/Gateway Twilight Invitational (at APS Stadium)

Boys team scores: 1. RANGEVIEW 176.62 points; 2. Sterling 102.5; 3. Jefferson Academy 55.12; 4. Legend 50.5; 5. HINKLEY 45.12; 6. Evergreen 33.33; 7. Thornton 30.5; 8. Burlington 24.12; 9. Vail Christian 24; 10. Bear Creek 23.12; 11. GATEWAY 22.33; 12. Denver South 22; 13. Broomfield 16; 14. Strasburg 15; 15. Westminster 14.12; 16. Machebeuf 14; 17. Summit 13.25; 18. AURORA CENTRAL 9.33; 19. Englewood 9; 20. VISTA PEAK 2

Girls team scores: 1. RANGEVIEW 113.66 points; 2. Evergreen 84; 3. Sterling 78; 4. Legend 70; 5. Jefferson Academy 59.5; 6. Burlington 49; 7. Summit 48.5; 8. Denver South 32; 9. Vail Christian 31; 10. Broomfield 26; 11. Westminster 25; 12. Kiowa 23.5; 13. Bear Creek 22; 14. Thornton 21; T15. Strasburg 20; T15. HINKLEY 20; 17. Machebeuf 5; 18. Englewood 3.5; 19. GATEWAY 3.33; 20. VISTA PEAK 2

BOYS LACROSSE

Cherry Creek 15, Grandview 3

Score by periods:

Cherry Creek 5 3 2 5 — 15

Grandview 0 0 2 1 — 3

GIRLS LACROSSE

Chaparral 19, Rangeview 0

Score by halves:

Rangeview 0 0 — 0

Chaparral 10 9 — 19

Regis Jesuit 11, ThunderRidge 8

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit 7 4 — 11

ThunderRidge 6 2 — 8

Regis Jesuit goals: Cate Lord 3, Sidney Weigand 3, Maddie Ferguson 2, Molly McCarthy, Krissy Rael, Grace Weigand. Regis Jesuit assists: Ferguson 2, Sidney Weigand 2, Rael, Regan Vandervelde. Regis Jesuit saves: Antonia Batuello (25 shots on goal-17 saves)

GIRLS GOLF

Centennial League Meet No. 4 (at Murphy Creek G.C.)

Team scores: T1. Arapahoe 315; T1. Cherry Creek 315; 3. GRANDVIEW 327; 4. CHEROKEE TRAIL 346; 5. Mullen 388; 6. EAGLECREST 435; OVERLAND and SMOKY HILL no score

Top five individuals: 1. EMMA BRYANT (EAGLECREST) 70; T2. AMY CHITKOKSOONG (GRANDVIEW) 74; T2. Xia (Cherry Creek) 74; 3. Sofia Choi (Mullen) 76; T4. GABRIELLE ELLO (CHEROKEE TRAIL) 77; T4. BROOKE KRAMER (CHEROKEE TRAIL) 77

EMAC Major No. 2 (at Aurora Hills G.C.)

Team scores: 1. VISTA PEAK 243; 2. Brighton 288; 3. Prairie View 309; 4. Riverdale Ridge 318; 5. RANGEVIEW 321; 6. Northglenn 338; 7. AURORA CENTRAL 344; 8. Thornton 354; 9. GATEWAY 362; 10. Westminster 373; 11. HINKLEY 405; 12. Adams City 462

Top five individuals: 1. KYLIE SEVERIN (VISTA PEAK) 73; 2. MELISSA COOKE (VISTA PEAK) 79; 3. Leticia Delgado (Northglenn) 88; 4. Shelisa Derr (Brighton) 89; 5. Lily Nelson (Prairie View) 90