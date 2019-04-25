AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, April 24, 2019:

BASEBALL

Regis Jesuit 27, Highlands Ranch 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Prairie View 11, Gateway 0

BOYS LACROSSE

Arapahoe 16, Cherokee Trail 4

Cherry Creek 19, Overland 0

Score by periods:

Cherry Creek 11 3 3 2 — 19

Overland 0 0 0 0 — 0

Grandview 15, Eaglecrest 8

Regis Jesuit 8, Colorado Academy 3

Score by periods:

Colo. Academy 0 1 1 1 — 3

Regis Jesuit 1 3 1 3 — 8

Regis Jesuit goals: Will McFadden 3, Jake Taylor 2, Reed Babcock, Bohdan O’Shaughnessy, Jack Ringhofer. Regis Jesuit assists: O’Shaughnessy, Taylor. Regis Jesuit saves: Phillip Wildes (9 shots on goal-6 saves)

GIRLS LACROSSE

Cherry Creek 19, Overland 0

Score by halves:

Overland 0 0 — 0

Cherry Creek 15 4 — 19

Grandview 17, Eaglecrest 1

Score by halves:

Eaglecrest 0 1 — 1

Grandview 10 7 — 17

Mullen 18, Smoky Hill 5

Score by halves:

Mullen 7 11 — 18

Smoky Hill 4 1 — 5

GIRLS TENNIS

Arapahoe 7, Eaglecrest 0

Grandview 5, Cherokee Trail 2

No. 1 singles — Alissa Gurkovskiy (Cherokee Trail) def. Olivia Stubbs (Grandview), 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 singles — Nicole Ahn (Cherokee Trail) def. Haley Artis (Grandview), 6-3, 6-0; No. 3 singles — Eleana Welsh (Grandview) def. Cherokee Trail, 6-1, 6-2; No. 1 doubles — Mia Nguyen/Felicia Tay (Grandview) def. Amruta Kelshiker/Taryn Travis (Cherokee Trail), 6-4, 6-4; No. 2 doubles — Juniel Figures/Georgia Bates (Grandview) def. Mariana Matos Morales/Melanie Perse (Cherokee Trail), 7-6, 7-6; No. 3 doubles — Ashley Oh/Amelia Pulsipher (Grandview) def. Lakyn Barkley/Madison Ong (Cherokee Trail), 6-2, 6-4; No. 4 doubles — Leah Hardin/Chloe Coles (Grandview) def. Cherokee Trail, 6-0, 6-2

Northglenn 5, Aurora Central 2

No. 1 singles — Hanna Bakula (Northglenn) def. Aurora Central, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 singles — Katie Heredia (Northglenn) def. Sarah Ling (Aurora Central), 6-4, 6-3; No. 3 singles — Lander Wilkinson (Northglenn) def. Saing Htwe (Aurora Central), 6-2, 6-0; No. 1 doubles — Faith Thao/Sierra Ellison (Northglenn) def. Alondra Parra/Jasmine Gonzalez (Aurora Central), 6-3, 6-1; No. 2 doubles — Charlie Blunt/Kayla Pacheco (Northglenn), def. Rosaly Cosme/Vanessa Bedolla (Aurora Central), 6-4, 6-3; No. 3 doubles — Lorena Munoz/Ahnyi Leme (Aurora Central) def. Sydney Isbell/Alicya Rodriguez (Northglenn), 6-4, 4-6, 10-3; No. 4 doubles — Adriana Garcia Cortez/Nancy Dorado (Aurora Central) def. Evelyn Hernandez/Tori Dean (Northglenn), 4-6, 7-5, 10-8