Regis Jesuit midfielder Nick Lippert (24) eludes a Colorado Academy midfielder on his way upfield during the first half of the Raiders’ 8-3 South Suburban League boys lacrosse win over the Mustangs on April 24, 2019, at Lou Kellogg Stadium. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, April 24, 2019:

BASEBALL

Regis Jesuit 27, Highlands Ranch 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Prairie View 11, Gateway 0

BOYS LACROSSE

Arapahoe 16, Cherokee Trail 4

Cherry Creek 19, Overland 0

Score by periods:

Cherry Creek  11 3  3  2 — 19

Overland          0  0  0  0 —  0

Grandview 15, Eaglecrest 8

Regis Jesuit 8, Colorado Academy 3

Score by periods:

Colo. Academy  0  1  1  1 — 3

Regis Jesuit       1  3  1  3 — 8

Regis Jesuit goals: Will McFadden 3, Jake Taylor 2, Reed Babcock, Bohdan O’Shaughnessy, Jack Ringhofer. Regis Jesuit assists: O’Shaughnessy, Taylor. Regis Jesuit saves: Phillip Wildes (9 shots on goal-6 saves)

GIRLS LACROSSE

Cherry Creek 19, Overland 0

Score by halves:

Overland          0  0 —   0

Cherry Creek  15  4 — 19

Grandview 17, Eaglecrest 1

Score by halves:

Eaglecrest    0  1 —  1

Grandview  10  7 — 17

Mullen 18, Smoky Hill 5

Score by halves:

Mullen        7  11 — 18

Smoky Hill  4    1 — 5

GIRLS TENNIS

Arapahoe 7, Eaglecrest 0

Grandview 5, Cherokee Trail 2

No. 1 singles —  Alissa Gurkovskiy (Cherokee Trail) def. Olivia Stubbs (Grandview), 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 singles —  Nicole Ahn (Cherokee Trail) def. Haley Artis (Grandview), 6-3, 6-0; No. 3 singles —  Eleana Welsh (Grandview) def. Cherokee Trail, 6-1, 6-2; No. 1 doubles — Mia Nguyen/Felicia Tay (Grandview) def. Amruta Kelshiker/Taryn Travis (Cherokee Trail), 6-4, 6-4; No. 2 doubles —  Juniel Figures/Georgia Bates (Grandview) def. Mariana Matos Morales/Melanie Perse (Cherokee Trail), 7-6, 7-6; No. 3 doubles —  Ashley Oh/Amelia Pulsipher (Grandview) def. Lakyn Barkley/Madison Ong (Cherokee Trail), 6-2, 6-4; No. 4 doubles — Leah Hardin/Chloe Coles (Grandview) def. Cherokee Trail, 6-0, 6-2

Northglenn 5, Aurora Central 2

No. 1 singles —  Hanna Bakula (Northglenn) def. Aurora Central, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 singles —  Katie Heredia (Northglenn) def. Sarah Ling (Aurora Central), 6-4, 6-3; No. 3 singles —  Lander Wilkinson (Northglenn) def. Saing Htwe (Aurora Central), 6-2, 6-0; No. 1 doubles —  Faith Thao/Sierra Ellison (Northglenn) def. Alondra Parra/Jasmine Gonzalez (Aurora Central), 6-3, 6-1; No. 2 doubles —  Charlie Blunt/Kayla Pacheco (Northglenn), def. Rosaly Cosme/Vanessa Bedolla (Aurora Central), 6-4, 6-3; No. 3 doubles —  Lorena Munoz/Ahnyi Leme (Aurora Central) def. Sydney Isbell/Alicya Rodriguez (Northglenn), 6-4, 4-6, 10-3; No. 4 doubles — Adriana Garcia Cortez/Nancy Dorado (Aurora Central) def. Evelyn Hernandez/Tori Dean (Northglenn), 4-6, 7-5, 10-8

