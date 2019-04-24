AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, April 23, 2019:

BASEBALL

Cherry Creek 5, Smoky Hill 2

Eaglecrest 7, Cherokee Trail 4

Grandview 12, Overland 2

Heritage 6, Regis Jesuit 5

GIRLS SOCCER

Brighton 3, Rangeview 0

Castle View 1, Regis Jesuit 1 (2OT)

Score by halves:

Castle View 0 1 0 0 — 1

Regis Jesuit 0 1 0 0 — 1

Regis Jesuit goal: Anna Lantz

Grandview 2, Cherokee Trail 0

Mullen 9, Overland 0

BOYS SWIMMING

Smoky Hill 108, Mullen 68

BOYS LACROSSE

Rangeview 9, Bishop Machebeuf 3

Regis Jesuit 14, Denver East 5

GIRLS LACROSSE

Regis Jesuit 18, Rock Canyon 4

GIRLS TENNIS

Vista PEAK 6, Adams City 1

GIRLS GOLF

EMAC Major No. 1 (at Thorncreek G.C.)

Team scores: VISTA PEAK 261, Brighton 300, Prairie View 316, RANGEVIEW 329, Riverdale Ridge 330, Northglenn 367, Westminster 376, AURORA CENTRAL 374, Thornton 394, Adams City 405, GATEWAY 414, HINKLEY 437

Top five individuals: 1. KYLIE SEVERIN (VISTA PEAK) 78, 2. MELISSA COOKE (VISTA PEAK) 87, 3. Shalissa Derr (Brighton) 88, 4. Leticia Delgado (Northglenn) 92, 5. L. Nelson (Prairie View) 94