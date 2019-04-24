AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, April 23, 2019:
BASEBALL
Cherry Creek 5, Smoky Hill 2
Eaglecrest 7, Cherokee Trail 4
Grandview 12, Overland 2
Heritage 6, Regis Jesuit 5
GIRLS SOCCER
Brighton 3, Rangeview 0
Castle View 1, Regis Jesuit 1 (2OT)
Score by halves:
Castle View 0 1 0 0 — 1
Regis Jesuit 0 1 0 0 — 1
Regis Jesuit goal: Anna Lantz
Grandview 2, Cherokee Trail 0
Mullen 9, Overland 0
BOYS SWIMMING
Smoky Hill 108, Mullen 68
BOYS LACROSSE
Rangeview 9, Bishop Machebeuf 3
Regis Jesuit 14, Denver East 5
GIRLS LACROSSE
Regis Jesuit 18, Rock Canyon 4
GIRLS TENNIS
Vista PEAK 6, Adams City 1
GIRLS GOLF
EMAC Major No. 1 (at Thorncreek G.C.)
Team scores: VISTA PEAK 261, Brighton 300, Prairie View 316, RANGEVIEW 329, Riverdale Ridge 330, Northglenn 367, Westminster 376, AURORA CENTRAL 374, Thornton 394, Adams City 405, GATEWAY 414, HINKLEY 437
Top five individuals: 1. KYLIE SEVERIN (VISTA PEAK) 78, 2. MELISSA COOKE (VISTA PEAK) 87, 3. Shalissa Derr (Brighton) 88, 4. Leticia Delgado (Northglenn) 92, 5. L. Nelson (Prairie View) 94