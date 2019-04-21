AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard by Saturday, April 20, 2019:

BASEBALL

Grandview 10, Overland 0

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Overland 000 00 — 0 4 4

Grandview 115 12 — 10 11 2

WP — Grandview: Peter Goldy (5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K). LP — Overland: Tyler Bachusz (3 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K). Overland hitting: Tyler Bachusz 2-2; Jose Cintron 1-2; Garrett Crawford 1-3. Grandview hitting: Jayden Martinez 3-4, 2B, RBI, 2 runs; Garrett Lippold 2-2, RBI, 2 runs; Isaac Smith 1-4, 2 RBI; Jackson Vanzee RBI; Nolan Biaggi RBI; Peter Goldy RBI; Jack Diack RBI.

Jefferson 11, Gateway 5

Score by innings:

Jefferson 121 205 0 — 11

Gateway 020 012 0 — 5

Mountain Vista 5, Regis Jesuit 1

Score by innings:

Regis Jesuit 010 000 0 — 1

Mtn. Vista 021 011 x — 5

LP — Regis Jesuit: Chase Allen (3 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Sam Doubet 1-1; Ethan O’Donnell 1-2; Jacob Thompsen 1-2; Caden Wagner 1-3; Mac Padilla 1-4

Prairie View 14, Rangeview 9

Score by innings:

Rangeview 120 203 1 — 9

Prairie View 114 530 x — 14

Smoky Hill 10, Cherry Creek 5

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Cherry Creek 400 010 0 — 5 9 1

Smoky Hill 325 000 x — 10 8 1

WP — Smoky Hill: Diego Velasquez (6 2/3 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Niall Ackerman 2-3, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Cam Kennedy 2-4, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Diego Velasquez 2-3, RBI; Dylan McKee RBI; Preston Cooper RBI

Vista PEAK 11, Hinkley 0

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Vista PEAK 203 15 — 11 11 1

Hinkley 000 00 — 0 2 3

WP — Vista PEAK: Ethan Fitzgerald (5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Keaton Heyneman 2-3, 2B, 3B, RBI, 2 runs; Ethan Buckner 2-3, RBI, 2 runs; Jacob Evans 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI; Ben Spengler 1-2, 2 RBI, run

Westminster 14, Aurora Central 3

Score by innings:

Westminster 123 212 3 — 14

Aur. Central 002 001 0 — 3

GIRLS SOCCER

Chatfield 6, Eaglecrest 1

Score by halves:

Eaglecrest 0 1 — 1

Chatfield 4 2 — 6

Eaglecrest goal: Favour Akopiere. Eaglecrest assist: Jessica Blethen. Eaglecrest saves: Faith Brockman (7 saves)

Overland 7, Gateway 0

Score by halves:

Gateway 0 0 — 0

Overland 3 4 — 7

Smoky Hill 2, Dakota Ridge 0

Score by halves:

Dakota Ridge 0 0 — 0

Smoky Hill 1 1 — 2

Vista PEAK 6, Vista Ridge 1

Score by halves:

Vista PEAK 2 4 — 6

Vista Ridge 0 1 — 1

Vista PEAK goals: Fatima Mata Ruiz 2, Yulitzky Contreras, Tania Gonzalez, Bella McCarty, Janely Sinecio. Vista PEAK assists: Joselyn Carreon, Dyana Nunez, Maria Moncada Vista PEAK saves: Alicia Barron (3 shots on goal-2 saves), Joselyn Carreon (1 shot on goal-1 save)