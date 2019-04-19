AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, April 18, 2019:

BASEBALL

Brighton 20, Hinkley 1

Score by innings:

Brighton 205 76 — 20

Hinkley 001 00 — 1

Cherry Creek 6, Regis Jesuit 3

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Cherry Creek 010 130 1 — 6 9 1

Regis Jesuit 030 000 0 — 3 5 1

Vista PEAK 5, Thornton 1

Score by innings:

Thornton 100 000 0 — 1

Vista PEAK 004 010 x — 5

WP — Vista PEAK: James Wasick (7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 11 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Jeremiah Blackwood 1-2, 2 RBI, run; Omar Ruiz 2-4, run; Keaton Heyneman RBI; Jacob Evans RBI

Westminster 10, Gateway 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Arapahoe 3, Cherokee Trail 1

Cherry Creek 5, Overland 0

Grandview 7, Eaglecrest 0

Mullen 3, Smoky Hill 1

Score by halves:

Smoky Hill 1 0 — 1

Mullen 2 1 — 3

Regis Jesuit 0, Mountain Vista 0 (2OT)

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit 0 0 0 0 — 0

Mtn. Vista 0 0 0 0 — 0

BOYS LACROSSE

Grandview 14, Mullen 2

GIRLS LACROSSE

Regis Jesuit 19, Heritage 1

GIRLS TENNIS

Rangeview 6, Aurora Central 1

Vista PEAK 5, Hinkley 2