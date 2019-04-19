AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, April 18, 2019:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BASEBALL
Brighton 20, Hinkley 1
Score by innings:
Brighton 205 76 — 20
Hinkley 001 00 — 1
Cherry Creek 6, Regis Jesuit 3
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Cherry Creek 010 130 1 — 6 9 1
Regis Jesuit 030 000 0 — 3 5 1
Vista PEAK 5, Thornton 1
Score by innings:
Thornton 100 000 0 — 1
Vista PEAK 004 010 x — 5
WP — Vista PEAK: James Wasick (7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 11 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Jeremiah Blackwood 1-2, 2 RBI, run; Omar Ruiz 2-4, run; Keaton Heyneman RBI; Jacob Evans RBI
Westminster 10, Gateway 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Arapahoe 3, Cherokee Trail 1
Cherry Creek 5, Overland 0
Grandview 7, Eaglecrest 0
Mullen 3, Smoky Hill 1
Score by halves:
Smoky Hill 1 0 — 1
Mullen 2 1 — 3
Regis Jesuit 0, Mountain Vista 0 (2OT)
Score by halves:
Regis Jesuit 0 0 0 0 — 0
Mtn. Vista 0 0 0 0 — 0
BOYS LACROSSE
Grandview 14, Mullen 2
GIRLS LACROSSE
Regis Jesuit 19, Heritage 1
GIRLS TENNIS
Rangeview 6, Aurora Central 1
Vista PEAK 5, Hinkley 2