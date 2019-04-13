AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, April 12, 2019:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports

GIRLS SOCCER

Cherokee Trail 2, Eaglecrest 0

Score by halves:

Cher. Trail 0 2 — 2

Eaglecrest 0 0 — 0

Mountain Vista 2, Grandview 1 (2OT)

Score by halves:

Grandview 1 0 0 0 — 1

Mtn. Vista 1 0 0 1 — 2

BOYS LACROSSE

Arapahoe 18, Overland 0

Score by periods:

Overland 0 0 0 0 — 0

Arapahoe 5 5 7 1 — 18

Cherry Creek 18, Eaglecrest 2

Score by periods:

Eaglecrest 0 2 0 0 — 2

Cherry Creek 3 8 4 3 — 18

Grandview 19, Smoky Hill 4

Mullen 5, Cherokee Trail 4

GIRLS LACROSSE

Mullen 14, Cherokee Trail 2