AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, April 12, 2019:
GIRLS SOCCER
Cherokee Trail 2, Eaglecrest 0
Score by halves:
Cher. Trail 0 2 — 2
Eaglecrest 0 0 — 0
Mountain Vista 2, Grandview 1 (2OT)
Score by halves:
Grandview 1 0 0 0 — 1
Mtn. Vista 1 0 0 1 — 2
BOYS LACROSSE
Arapahoe 18, Overland 0
Score by periods:
Overland 0 0 0 0 — 0
Arapahoe 5 5 7 1 — 18
Cherry Creek 18, Eaglecrest 2
Score by periods:
Eaglecrest 0 2 0 0 — 2
Cherry Creek 3 8 4 3 — 18
Grandview 19, Smoky Hill 4
Mullen 5, Cherokee Trail 4
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mullen 14, Cherokee Trail 2