Vista PEAK’s AJ Lacabe puts up a shot in traffic during the second half of the Bison’s 64-60 boys basketball win at Gateway on Feb. 5, 2019. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 61, Northglenn 42

Score by quarters:

Northglenn     8  11  10  13 — 42

Aur. Central  23  15    9  14 — 61

Aurora Central points: Kaleb Atherly 21, Malachi Owens 14, Adonis Cannon 8, Jabea Tilong 8, Michael Thompson 6, Samuel Chapman 2, Messiah Ford 2

Hinkley 72, Westminster 54

Score by quarters:

Hinkley         22  11  17  22 — 72

Westminster  17  12    8  17 — 54

Hinkley points: Tjai Jackson 24, Jeremiah Taylor 17, Larenzel Jones 16, Delvin Sipple 8, Antonio Rico 3, Xavier Starks 3, JJ Lee 1

Rangeview 71, Brighton 48

Regis Jesuit 72, Castle View 70

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit  18  11  20  23 — 72

Castle View   14  23  10  23 — 70

Regis Jesuit points: Daniel Carr 22, Jamil Safieddine 16, Matt Wheelock 14, Roman Hamilton 6, Bohden O’Shaughnessy 6, Payton Egloff 4, Hank Galan 4

Vista PEAK 64, Gateway 60 (OT)

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK    9  16  16  14  9 — 64

Gateway     13   8i  16  18  5 — 60

Vista PEAK points: AJ LaCabe 24, Jaerron Hunter 17, Teon Thomas 8, Sayo Ololabi 6, Raheem Herbert 4, Curtis Stovall III 4, Latrell Jackson-Knoblock 1. Gateway points: Noah Harrison 22, Jabriel Brown 11, Kywan Jones 9, Marcus Hill 6, DJ Wilson 6, Jehmari Lee 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Denver East 71, Cherokee Trail 53

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail      4  12  20  17 — 53

Denver East  15  17  14  25 — 71

Northglenn 52, Aurora Central 39

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central  12    2  12  13 — 39

Northglenn    14  12  12  14 — 52

Rangeview 68, Brighton 53

Score by quarters:

Brighton     11  12  12  18 — 53

Rangeview  20  16  15  17 — 68

Regis Jesuit 59, Castle View 35

Vista PEAK 70, Gateway 21

Score by quarters:

Gateway       6    6    2    7 — 21

Vista PEAK   20  21  18  11 — 70

Westminster 39, Hinkley 33

Score by quarters:

Westminster   4   9  10  16 — 39

Hinkley         10  10   9    4 — 33

