AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Aurora Central 61, Northglenn 42
Score by quarters:
Northglenn 8 11 10 13 — 42
Aur. Central 23 15 9 14 — 61
Aurora Central points: Kaleb Atherly 21, Malachi Owens 14, Adonis Cannon 8, Jabea Tilong 8, Michael Thompson 6, Samuel Chapman 2, Messiah Ford 2
Hinkley 72, Westminster 54
Score by quarters:
Hinkley 22 11 17 22 — 72
Westminster 17 12 8 17 — 54
Hinkley points: Tjai Jackson 24, Jeremiah Taylor 17, Larenzel Jones 16, Delvin Sipple 8, Antonio Rico 3, Xavier Starks 3, JJ Lee 1
Rangeview 71, Brighton 48
Regis Jesuit 72, Castle View 70
Score by quarters:
Regis Jesuit 18 11 20 23 — 72
Castle View 14 23 10 23 — 70
Regis Jesuit points: Daniel Carr 22, Jamil Safieddine 16, Matt Wheelock 14, Roman Hamilton 6, Bohden O’Shaughnessy 6, Payton Egloff 4, Hank Galan 4
Vista PEAK 64, Gateway 60 (OT)
Score by quarters:
Vista PEAK 9 16 16 14 9 — 64
Gateway 13 8i 16 18 5 — 60
Vista PEAK points: AJ LaCabe 24, Jaerron Hunter 17, Teon Thomas 8, Sayo Ololabi 6, Raheem Herbert 4, Curtis Stovall III 4, Latrell Jackson-Knoblock 1. Gateway points: Noah Harrison 22, Jabriel Brown 11, Kywan Jones 9, Marcus Hill 6, DJ Wilson 6, Jehmari Lee 2
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Denver East 71, Cherokee Trail 53
Score by quarters:
Cher. Trail 4 12 20 17 — 53
Denver East 15 17 14 25 — 71
Northglenn 52, Aurora Central 39
Score by quarters:
Aur. Central 12 2 12 13 — 39
Northglenn 14 12 12 14 — 52
Rangeview 68, Brighton 53
Score by quarters:
Brighton 11 12 12 18 — 53
Rangeview 20 16 15 17 — 68
Regis Jesuit 59, Castle View 35
Vista PEAK 70, Gateway 21
Score by quarters:
Gateway 6 6 2 7 — 21
Vista PEAK 20 21 18 11 — 70
Westminster 39, Hinkley 33
Score by quarters:
Westminster 4 9 10 16 — 39
Hinkley 10 10 9 4 — 33