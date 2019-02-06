AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 61, Northglenn 42

Score by quarters:

Northglenn 8 11 10 13 — 42

Aur. Central 23 15 9 14 — 61

Aurora Central points: Kaleb Atherly 21, Malachi Owens 14, Adonis Cannon 8, Jabea Tilong 8, Michael Thompson 6, Samuel Chapman 2, Messiah Ford 2

Hinkley 72, Westminster 54

Score by quarters:

Hinkley 22 11 17 22 — 72

Westminster 17 12 8 17 — 54

Hinkley points: Tjai Jackson 24, Jeremiah Taylor 17, Larenzel Jones 16, Delvin Sipple 8, Antonio Rico 3, Xavier Starks 3, JJ Lee 1

Rangeview 71, Brighton 48

Regis Jesuit 72, Castle View 70

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 18 11 20 23 — 72

Castle View 14 23 10 23 — 70

Regis Jesuit points: Daniel Carr 22, Jamil Safieddine 16, Matt Wheelock 14, Roman Hamilton 6, Bohden O’Shaughnessy 6, Payton Egloff 4, Hank Galan 4

Vista PEAK 64, Gateway 60 (OT)

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK 9 16 16 14 9 — 64

Gateway 13 8i 16 18 5 — 60

Vista PEAK points: AJ LaCabe 24, Jaerron Hunter 17, Teon Thomas 8, Sayo Ololabi 6, Raheem Herbert 4, Curtis Stovall III 4, Latrell Jackson-Knoblock 1. Gateway points: Noah Harrison 22, Jabriel Brown 11, Kywan Jones 9, Marcus Hill 6, DJ Wilson 6, Jehmari Lee 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Denver East 71, Cherokee Trail 53

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail 4 12 20 17 — 53

Denver East 15 17 14 25 — 71

Northglenn 52, Aurora Central 39

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central 12 2 12 13 — 39

Northglenn 14 12 12 14 — 52

Rangeview 68, Brighton 53

Score by quarters:

Brighton 11 12 12 18 — 53

Rangeview 20 16 15 17 — 68

Regis Jesuit 59, Castle View 35

Vista PEAK 70, Gateway 21

Score by quarters:

Gateway 6 6 2 7 — 21

Vista PEAK 20 21 18 11 — 70

Westminster 39, Hinkley 33

Score by quarters:

Westminster 4 9 10 16 — 39

Hinkley 10 10 9 4 — 33