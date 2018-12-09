AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rangeview 86, Rampart 35

Score by quarters:

Rangeview 18 29 22 17 — 86

Rampart 4 8 8 15 — 35

Rock Canyon 37, Grandview 36

Bear Creek Invitational

Seventh-place game: Vista PEAK 78, Hinkley 54

Score by quarters:

Hinkley 12 10 11 21 — 54

Vista PEAK 14 23 21 20 — 78

Chaparral/ThunderRidge Tip-Off

Third-place game: Smoky Hill 80, Valor Christian 64

Score by quarters:

Valor Christian 10 15 15 24 — 64

Smoky Hill 26 22 20 12 — 80

De La Salle Tournament

Regis Jesuit 63, Marin Catholic 46

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Best In The Nest

Championship game: Grandview 67, Horizon 48

Score by quarters:

Horizon 8 19 8 13 — 48

Grandview 15 22 21 9 — 67

D’Evelyn/Littleton Tournament

Overland 52, Summit 48

Score by quarters:

Summit 4 20 11 13 — 48

Overland 18 8 11 15 — 52

Overland points: Keara Felix 21, Amaya Charles 14, Naomi Stapleton 8, Hosanna Fanta 4, Samira Mahmoud 4, Kitara Gamez 1

Douglas County Holiday Tournament

Seventh-place game: Rampart 59, Gateway 40

Fairview Festival

Seventh-place game: Denver South 62, Smoky Hill 41

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 7 7 9 18 — 41

Denver South 10 16 20 16 — 62

Skyline Falcon Challenge

Championship game: Vista PEAK 61, Skyline 47

Score by quarters:

Skyline 8 17 9 13 — 47

Vista PEAK 10 12 15 24 — 61

WRESTLING

Vista PEAK Bison Invitational

Team scores: 1. Thornton 167.5 points; 2. SMOKY HILL 148; 3. VISTA PEAK 138; 4. Steamboat Springs 130; 5. Colorado Springs Christian School 105; 6. Strasburg 89; 7. Harrison 65; 8. Northridge 61; 9. Far Northeast Warriors 55; 10. Manitou Springs 41; 11. Palmer 32; 12. George Washington 31

Smoky Hill champions: Adolfo Granados Sanchez (120 pounds), David Hoage (220 pounds). Vista PEAK champions: Karstin Wells (106 pounds), Isaac Renes (182 pounds)

GIRLS SWIMMING

Denver East Angel Invite

Team scores: 1. Columbine 309 points; 2. SMOKY HILL 275.5; 3. Dakota Ridge 210; 4. Wheat Ridge 190; 5. Arvada West 185; 6. Evergreen 174; 7. Cherry Creek 172; 8. Colorado Academy 169.5; 9. Douglas County 168; 10. Green Mountain 138; 11. Thomas Jefferson 125; 12. Lakewood 75; 13. Denver East 60; 14. Ponderosa 48; 15. Saint Mary’s Academy 16

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 4, Monarch 2

Regis Jesuit 8, Aspen 2