AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rangeview 86, Rampart 35
Score by quarters:
Rangeview 18 29 22 17 — 86
Rampart 4 8 8 15 — 35
Rock Canyon 37, Grandview 36
Bear Creek Invitational
Seventh-place game: Vista PEAK 78, Hinkley 54
Score by quarters:
Hinkley 12 10 11 21 — 54
Vista PEAK 14 23 21 20 — 78
Chaparral/ThunderRidge Tip-Off
Third-place game: Smoky Hill 80, Valor Christian 64
Score by quarters:
Valor Christian 10 15 15 24 — 64
Smoky Hill 26 22 20 12 — 80
De La Salle Tournament
Regis Jesuit 63, Marin Catholic 46
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Best In The Nest
Championship game: Grandview 67, Horizon 48
Score by quarters:
Horizon 8 19 8 13 — 48
Grandview 15 22 21 9 — 67
D’Evelyn/Littleton Tournament
Overland 52, Summit 48
Score by quarters:
Summit 4 20 11 13 — 48
Overland 18 8 11 15 — 52
Overland points: Keara Felix 21, Amaya Charles 14, Naomi Stapleton 8, Hosanna Fanta 4, Samira Mahmoud 4, Kitara Gamez 1
Douglas County Holiday Tournament
Seventh-place game: Rampart 59, Gateway 40
Fairview Festival
Seventh-place game: Denver South 62, Smoky Hill 41
Score by quarters:
Smoky Hill 7 7 9 18 — 41
Denver South 10 16 20 16 — 62
Skyline Falcon Challenge
Championship game: Vista PEAK 61, Skyline 47
Score by quarters:
Skyline 8 17 9 13 — 47
Vista PEAK 10 12 15 24 — 61
WRESTLING
Vista PEAK Bison Invitational
Team scores: 1. Thornton 167.5 points; 2. SMOKY HILL 148; 3. VISTA PEAK 138; 4. Steamboat Springs 130; 5. Colorado Springs Christian School 105; 6. Strasburg 89; 7. Harrison 65; 8. Northridge 61; 9. Far Northeast Warriors 55; 10. Manitou Springs 41; 11. Palmer 32; 12. George Washington 31
Smoky Hill champions: Adolfo Granados Sanchez (120 pounds), David Hoage (220 pounds). Vista PEAK champions: Karstin Wells (106 pounds), Isaac Renes (182 pounds)
GIRLS SWIMMING
Denver East Angel Invite
Team scores: 1. Columbine 309 points; 2. SMOKY HILL 275.5; 3. Dakota Ridge 210; 4. Wheat Ridge 190; 5. Arvada West 185; 6. Evergreen 174; 7. Cherry Creek 172; 8. Colorado Academy 169.5; 9. Douglas County 168; 10. Green Mountain 138; 11. Thomas Jefferson 125; 12. Lakewood 75; 13. Denver East 60; 14. Ponderosa 48; 15. Saint Mary’s Academy 16
ICE HOCKEY
Cherry Creek 4, Monarch 2
Regis Jesuit 8, Aspen 2