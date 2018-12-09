Smoky Hill junior Blythe Iverson takes a breath as she comes out of the water during the butterfly portion of the 200 yard individual medley at the Denver Angel Invitational girls swim meet on Dec. 8, 2018, at Manual High School in Denver. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rangeview 86, Rampart 35

Score by quarters:

Rangeview  18  29  22  17 — 86

Rampart       4    8    8  15 — 35

Rock Canyon 37, Grandview 36

Bear Creek Invitational

Seventh-place game: Vista PEAK 78, Hinkley 54

Score by quarters:

Hinkley       12  10  11  21 — 54

Vista PEAK  14  23  21  20 — 78

Chaparral/ThunderRidge Tip-Off

Third-place game: Smoky Hill 80, Valor Christian 64

Score by quarters:

Valor Christian  10  15  15  24 — 64

Smoky Hill        26  22  20  12 — 80

De La Salle Tournament

Regis Jesuit 63, Marin Catholic 46

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Best In The Nest

Championship game: Grandview 67, Horizon 48

Score by quarters:

Horizon        8  19   8  13 — 48

Grandview  15  22  21   9 — 67

D’Evelyn/Littleton Tournament

Overland 52, Summit 48

Score by quarters:

Summit     4  20  11  13 — 48

Overland  18   8  11  15 — 52

Overland points: Keara Felix 21, Amaya Charles 14, Naomi Stapleton 8, Hosanna Fanta 4, Samira Mahmoud 4, Kitara Gamez 1

Douglas County Holiday Tournament

Seventh-place game: Rampart 59, Gateway 40

Fairview Festival

Seventh-place game: Denver South 62, Smoky Hill 41

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill        7    7   9   18 — 41

Denver South  10  16  20  16 — 62

Skyline Falcon Challenge

Championship game: Vista PEAK 61, Skyline 47

Score by quarters:

Skyline        8   17   9  13 — 47

Vista PEAK  10  12  15  24 — 61

WRESTLING

Vista PEAK Bison Invitational

Team scores: 1. Thornton 167.5 points; 2. SMOKY HILL 148; 3. VISTA PEAK 138; 4. Steamboat Springs 130; 5. Colorado Springs Christian School 105; 6. Strasburg 89; 7. Harrison 65; 8. Northridge 61; 9. Far Northeast Warriors 55; 10. Manitou Springs 41; 11. Palmer 32; 12. George Washington 31

Smoky Hill champions: Adolfo Granados Sanchez (120 pounds), David Hoage (220 pounds). Vista PEAK champions: Karstin Wells (106 pounds), Isaac Renes (182 pounds)

GIRLS SWIMMING

Denver East Angel Invite

Team scores: 1. Columbine 309 points; 2. SMOKY HILL 275.5; 3. Dakota Ridge 210; 4. Wheat Ridge 190; 5. Arvada West 185; 6. Evergreen 174; 7. Cherry Creek 172; 8. Colorado Academy 169.5; 9. Douglas County 168; 10. Green Mountain 138; 11. Thomas Jefferson 125; 12. Lakewood 75; 13. Denver East 60; 14. Ponderosa 48; 15. Saint Mary’s Academy 16

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 4, Monarch 2

Regis Jesuit 8, Aspen 2

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR