Senior Malachi Owens poured in 16 points as the Aurora Central boys basketball team raced past Denver West 68-41 on Dec. 7, 2018, at Aurora Central High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Dec. 7, 2018:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 68, Denver West 41

Score by quarters:

Denver West      4  12  11  14 — 41

Aurora Central  17  13  22  16 — 68

Aurora Central points: Malachi Owens 16, Jabea Tilong 12, Kaleb Atherly 11, Messiah Ford 8, Markese Lewis 8, Samuel Chapman 6, Michael Thompson 4, Adonis Cannon 3

Legend 51, Cherokee Trail 44

Score by quarters:

Legend      15  12  12  12 — 51

Cher. Trail  12  16  10   6 — 44

Cherokee Trail points: Isaac Tesfaye 17, Chad Robinson 8, Bronson Townsie 6, Jeremiah Jordan 4, Koleman Townsie 4, Sean Roberts 3, Zyan Ladson 2

Rangeview 78, Northglenn 29

Score by quarters:

Northglenn  10    6  10    3 — 29

Rangeview   14  24  22  18 — 78

Rangeview points: Christian Speller 15, Quincey Jewett 14, Cade Palmer 13, Christopher Speller 8, Obi Agbim 7, Jodaun Dotson 7, Jayden Foster 6, Jovaughn Wright 6, Kamren Stroter 2

Beach Bash

Edison (Calif.) 63, Eaglecrest 61

Score by quarters:

Edison       17  16  19  11 — 63

Eaglecrest  15  13  14  19 — 61

Bear Creek Invitational

Consolation semifinal: Falcon 61, Hinkley 49

Consolation semifinal: Fruita Monument 80, Vista PEAK 51

Score by quarters:

Fruita Monument  26  19  19  16 — 80

Vista PEAK           11  16  13  11 — 51

Chaparral/ThunderRidge Tip-Off

Championship semifinal: Chaparral 72, Smoky Hill 55

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill  16  15  10  14 — 55

Chaparral    18  17  15  22 — 72

Smoky Hill points: Jordan Whitaker 25, Kenny Foster 16, Quinten Rock 6, Jalen Weaver 4, Dylan Sanders 2, Maurice Walker 2, Dasani Darnell 1

De La Salle Tournament

Regis Jesuit 79, Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 71

Score by quarters:

Saint Mary’s  18  23  13  17 — 71

Regis Jesuit   15  25  17  22 — 79

Regis Jesuit points: Daniel Carr 28, Payton Egloff 16, Matt Wheelock 15, Bodan O’Shaughnessy 7, Travier Craddock 5, Jamil Safieddine 5, Blakeley Stoughton 3

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Denver West 57, Aurora Central 53

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central  10   8  14  21 — 53

Den. West      5  13  18  21 — 57

Aurora Central points: Ashonna Harlan 16, Aryannah McClain 14, Zana’e Hodges 12, Nardos Solomon 6, Mikayla Sherwood 4, Bernadine Melton 1

D’Evelyn/Littleton Tournament

Overland 41, Longmont 40

Score by quarters:

Longmont  7  10  14   9 — 40

Overland    9  13   9  10 — 41

Overland points: Keara Felix 15, Naomi Stapleton 12, Jayden Jackson 6, Samira Mahmoud 6, Amaya Charles 2

Douglas County Holiday Tournament

Championship semifinal: Cherokee Trail 63, Far Northeast Warriors 41

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 6, Ralston Valley 3

Regis Jesuit 4, Castle View 0

Score by periods:

Castle View  0  0  0 — 0

Regis Jesuit  0  3  1 — 4

Regis Jesuit goals: Will Laws, Justin Lico, Mac Padilla, Nolan Sargent. Regis Jesuit assists: Luke Dosen 3, Lico, Kale Lone, Padilla, Colin Walsh. Regis Jesuit saves: Marco Sandoval (3 shots on goal-3 saves)

 

