AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Dec. 7, 2018:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 68, Denver West 41

Score by quarters:

Denver West 4 12 11 14 — 41

Aurora Central 17 13 22 16 — 68

Aurora Central points: Malachi Owens 16, Jabea Tilong 12, Kaleb Atherly 11, Messiah Ford 8, Markese Lewis 8, Samuel Chapman 6, Michael Thompson 4, Adonis Cannon 3

Legend 51, Cherokee Trail 44

Score by quarters:

Legend 15 12 12 12 — 51

Cher. Trail 12 16 10 6 — 44

Cherokee Trail points: Isaac Tesfaye 17, Chad Robinson 8, Bronson Townsie 6, Jeremiah Jordan 4, Koleman Townsie 4, Sean Roberts 3, Zyan Ladson 2

Rangeview 78, Northglenn 29

Score by quarters:

Northglenn 10 6 10 3 — 29

Rangeview 14 24 22 18 — 78

Rangeview points: Christian Speller 15, Quincey Jewett 14, Cade Palmer 13, Christopher Speller 8, Obi Agbim 7, Jodaun Dotson 7, Jayden Foster 6, Jovaughn Wright 6, Kamren Stroter 2

Beach Bash

Edison (Calif.) 63, Eaglecrest 61

Score by quarters:

Edison 17 16 19 11 — 63

Eaglecrest 15 13 14 19 — 61

Bear Creek Invitational

Consolation semifinal: Falcon 61, Hinkley 49

Consolation semifinal: Fruita Monument 80, Vista PEAK 51

Score by quarters:

Fruita Monument 26 19 19 16 — 80

Vista PEAK 11 16 13 11 — 51

Chaparral/ThunderRidge Tip-Off

Championship semifinal: Chaparral 72, Smoky Hill 55

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 16 15 10 14 — 55

Chaparral 18 17 15 22 — 72

Smoky Hill points: Jordan Whitaker 25, Kenny Foster 16, Quinten Rock 6, Jalen Weaver 4, Dylan Sanders 2, Maurice Walker 2, Dasani Darnell 1

De La Salle Tournament

Regis Jesuit 79, Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 71

Score by quarters:

Saint Mary’s 18 23 13 17 — 71

Regis Jesuit 15 25 17 22 — 79

Regis Jesuit points: Daniel Carr 28, Payton Egloff 16, Matt Wheelock 15, Bodan O’Shaughnessy 7, Travier Craddock 5, Jamil Safieddine 5, Blakeley Stoughton 3

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Denver West 57, Aurora Central 53

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central 10 8 14 21 — 53

Den. West 5 13 18 21 — 57

Aurora Central points: Ashonna Harlan 16, Aryannah McClain 14, Zana’e Hodges 12, Nardos Solomon 6, Mikayla Sherwood 4, Bernadine Melton 1

D’Evelyn/Littleton Tournament

Overland 41, Longmont 40

Score by quarters:

Longmont 7 10 14 9 — 40

Overland 9 13 9 10 — 41

Overland points: Keara Felix 15, Naomi Stapleton 12, Jayden Jackson 6, Samira Mahmoud 6, Amaya Charles 2

Douglas County Holiday Tournament

Championship semifinal: Cherokee Trail 63, Far Northeast Warriors 41

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 6, Ralston Valley 3

Regis Jesuit 4, Castle View 0

Score by periods:

Castle View 0 0 0 — 0

Regis Jesuit 0 3 1 — 4

Regis Jesuit goals: Will Laws, Justin Lico, Mac Padilla, Nolan Sargent. Regis Jesuit assists: Luke Dosen 3, Lico, Kale Lone, Padilla, Colin Walsh. Regis Jesuit saves: Marco Sandoval (3 shots on goal-3 saves)