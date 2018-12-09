AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Dec. 7, 2018:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Aurora Central 68, Denver West 41
Score by quarters:
Denver West 4 12 11 14 — 41
Aurora Central 17 13 22 16 — 68
Aurora Central points: Malachi Owens 16, Jabea Tilong 12, Kaleb Atherly 11, Messiah Ford 8, Markese Lewis 8, Samuel Chapman 6, Michael Thompson 4, Adonis Cannon 3
Legend 51, Cherokee Trail 44
Score by quarters:
Legend 15 12 12 12 — 51
Cher. Trail 12 16 10 6 — 44
Cherokee Trail points: Isaac Tesfaye 17, Chad Robinson 8, Bronson Townsie 6, Jeremiah Jordan 4, Koleman Townsie 4, Sean Roberts 3, Zyan Ladson 2
Rangeview 78, Northglenn 29
Score by quarters:
Northglenn 10 6 10 3 — 29
Rangeview 14 24 22 18 — 78
Rangeview points: Christian Speller 15, Quincey Jewett 14, Cade Palmer 13, Christopher Speller 8, Obi Agbim 7, Jodaun Dotson 7, Jayden Foster 6, Jovaughn Wright 6, Kamren Stroter 2
Beach Bash
Edison (Calif.) 63, Eaglecrest 61
Score by quarters:
Edison 17 16 19 11 — 63
Eaglecrest 15 13 14 19 — 61
Bear Creek Invitational
Consolation semifinal: Falcon 61, Hinkley 49
Consolation semifinal: Fruita Monument 80, Vista PEAK 51
Score by quarters:
Fruita Monument 26 19 19 16 — 80
Vista PEAK 11 16 13 11 — 51
Chaparral/ThunderRidge Tip-Off
Championship semifinal: Chaparral 72, Smoky Hill 55
Score by quarters:
Smoky Hill 16 15 10 14 — 55
Chaparral 18 17 15 22 — 72
Smoky Hill points: Jordan Whitaker 25, Kenny Foster 16, Quinten Rock 6, Jalen Weaver 4, Dylan Sanders 2, Maurice Walker 2, Dasani Darnell 1
De La Salle Tournament
Regis Jesuit 79, Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 71
Score by quarters:
Saint Mary’s 18 23 13 17 — 71
Regis Jesuit 15 25 17 22 — 79
Regis Jesuit points: Daniel Carr 28, Payton Egloff 16, Matt Wheelock 15, Bodan O’Shaughnessy 7, Travier Craddock 5, Jamil Safieddine 5, Blakeley Stoughton 3
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Denver West 57, Aurora Central 53
Score by quarters:
Aur. Central 10 8 14 21 — 53
Den. West 5 13 18 21 — 57
Aurora Central points: Ashonna Harlan 16, Aryannah McClain 14, Zana’e Hodges 12, Nardos Solomon 6, Mikayla Sherwood 4, Bernadine Melton 1
D’Evelyn/Littleton Tournament
Overland 41, Longmont 40
Score by quarters:
Longmont 7 10 14 9 — 40
Overland 9 13 9 10 — 41
Overland points: Keara Felix 15, Naomi Stapleton 12, Jayden Jackson 6, Samira Mahmoud 6, Amaya Charles 2
Douglas County Holiday Tournament
Championship semifinal: Cherokee Trail 63, Far Northeast Warriors 41
ICE HOCKEY
Cherry Creek 6, Ralston Valley 3
Regis Jesuit 4, Castle View 0
Score by periods:
Castle View 0 0 0 — 0
Regis Jesuit 0 3 1 — 4
Regis Jesuit goals: Will Laws, Justin Lico, Mac Padilla, Nolan Sargent. Regis Jesuit assists: Luke Dosen 3, Lico, Kale Lone, Padilla, Colin Walsh. Regis Jesuit saves: Marco Sandoval (3 shots on goal-3 saves)