AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 69, Denver North 59

Score by quarters:

Aurora Central 19 16 16 18 — 69

Denver North 14 11 15 19 — 59

Aurora Central points: Malachi Owens 17, Kaleb Atherly 14, Michael Thompson 10, Jabea Tilong 10, Markese Lewis 7, Messaih Ford 5, Adonis Cannon 3, Bradley Gurule 3

Grandview 74, Gateway 45

Score by quarters:

Grandview 14 20 21 19 — 74

Gateway 11 10 10 14 — 45

Gateway points: Marcus Hill 11, Jabriel Brown 10, Kywan Jones 8, DJ Wilson 4, Noah Harrison 3, Thomas Asgedom 2, Jehmari Lee 2

Overland 63, Columbine 58

Score by quarters:

Columbine 12 9 21 16 — 58

Overland 15 11 17 20 — 63

Overland points: Alex Pena-Avila 19, Hezekiah Swanson 15, Graham Ike 11, Trevon Deden 8, Ayo Fadeyi 6, Jalon’e Rice 3, Tariq Adams 1

Bear Creek Invitational

First round: Lakewood 64, Vista PEAK 48

Score by quarters:

Lakewood 11 17 17 19 — 64

Vista PEAK 14 11 14 9 — 48

First round: Bear Creek 59, Hinkley 24

Score by quarters:

Hinkley 11 3 5 5 — 24

Bear Creek 17 24 14 4 — 59

DeLaSalle Invitational

First round: Serra (Calif.) 58, Regis Jesuit 57 (OT)

Score by quarters:

Serra 16 15 7 10 10 — 58

Regis Jesuit 14 8 13 13 9 — 57

Regis Jesuit points: Daniel Carr 28, Jamil Safieddine 17, Payton Egloff 4, Matt Wheelock 4, Travier Craddock 3, Bodan O’Shaughnessy 1

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Best In The Nest

Championship semifinal: Grandview 65, Valor Christian 59

Score by quarters:

Grandview 10 14 22 19 — 65

Valor Christian 15 11 13 20 — 59

Douglas County Holiday Tournament

First round: Legend 68, Gateway 27

Score by quarters:

Gateway 6 13 2 6 — 27

Legend 22 17 19 10 — 68

Fairview Festival

Consolation semifinal: Denver East 61, Smoky Hill 26

Score by quarters:

Denver East 12 25 23 1 — 61

Smoky Hill 8 8 3 7 — 26

Smoky Hill points: Manae Moore 6, Andrea Ekiko 4, Aliya Givens 4, Jazlyn Lindsey 4, Paige Johnson 3, Sofia Cupp 2, Nyabauth Tuom 2, Trinity Grambush 1

Skyline Falcon Challenge

Championship semifinal: Vista PEAK 62, Thompson Valley 58

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK 11 22 17 12 — 62

Thompson Val. 10 9 12 27 — 58

Vista PEAK points: Denali Hughes 26, Kaya Evans 10, Mikayla Jones 9, Mikinzie Jones 8, Seairra Hughes 5, Melissa Cooke 4

WRESTLING

Adams City Tri-Dual

ADAMS CITY 63, RANGEVIEW 18

285 pounds: Nicholas Chounlamany (Rangeview) pinned Alberto Alvarez (Adams City), 2:35; 106 pounds: Johnthon Le Blanc (Adams City) pinned Braden Hackworth (Rangeview), 3:14; 113 pounds: James Davis (Adams City) pinned Rudy Cortez (Rangeview), 5:02; 120 pounds: Kristopher Canterbury (Adams City) pinned Raymond Cortez (Rangeview), 1:38; 126 pounds: Elias Rodriguez (Rangeview) pinned Jace Long (Adams City), 3:26; 132 pounds: Romeo Cortez (Rangeview) won by forfeit; 138 pounds: Joshua Deaguero (Adams City) pinned Nicholas Olguin (Rangeview), 2:50; 145 pounds: Dominic Helbok (Adams City) pinned Spencer Ohu (Rangeview), 3:08; 152 pounds: Gabriel Garcia (Adams City) won by forfeit; 160 pounds: Marquez Salazar (Adams City) pinned Dillon Hutchison (Rangeview), 3:56; 170 pounds: Adrian Iniguez (Adams City) pinned Nicholas Green (Rangeview), 1:19; 182 pounds: Gerardo Caldera (Adams City) pinned Ian Kersten (Rangeview), 1:30; 195 pounds: Michael Blanco (Adams City) won by forfeit; 220 pounds: Casimiro Vazquez (Adams City) dec. Eric Holt (Rangeview), 6-3

PRAIRIE VIEW 52, RANGEVIEW 27

106 pounds: Zariyah Alvarado (Prairie View) pinned Branden Hackworth (Rangeview), 5:22; 113 pounds: Josiah Alvarado (Prairie View) pinned Rudy Cortez (Rangeview), 2:52; 120 pounds: Mark Grice (Prairie View) pinned Raymond Cortez (Rangeview), 1:42; 126 pounds: Elias Rodriguez (Rangeview) won by forfeit; 132 pounds: Caleb Loveall (Prairie View) maj. dec. Romeo Cortez (Rangeview), 13-4; 138 pounds: Nicholas Olguin (Rangeview) pinned Ryan Carfield (Prairie View), 3:22; 145 pounds: Spencer Ohu (Rangeview) dec. Xavier Zamora (Prairie View), 5-3; 152 pounds: Bryson Porta (Prairie View) won by forfeit; 160 pounds: Austin McFadden (Prairie View) pinned Dillon Hutchison (Rangeview), 2:41; 170 pounds: Mitchell Bond (Prairie View) pinned Nicholas Green (Rangeview), 1:11; 182 pounds: Ian Kersten (Rangeview) pinned Erik Gonzales (Prairie View), 1:28; 195 pounds: Samual Leeper (Prairie View) won by forfeit; 220 pounds: Daniel Jimenez (Prairie View) pinned Ricardo Hernandez (Rangeview), 2:00; 285 pounds: Nicholas Chounlamany (Rangeview) pinned Seth Schwebach (Prairie View), 1:55

GIRLS SWIMMING

CHEROKEE TRAIL 105, MULLEN 79

200 yard medley relay — 1. Mullen A, 1 minute, 54.93 seconds (4ASQT), 2. Cherokee Trail A (Meghan Mai, Paige Hickman, Caitlyn Agee-Keys, Sarah Torline), 1:59.37 (5ASQT), 3. Cherokee Trail B (Claire Whitner, Gabrielle Pumo, Emily Sovern, Nicole Rangel Gomez), 2:02.57 (5ASQT); 200 yard freestyle — 1. Skylar Brgoch (Cherokee Trail), 2 minutes, 4.80 seconds; 200 yard indiv. medley — 1. Lindsey Sowitch (Mullen), 2 minutes, 13.91 seconds (4ASQT); 50 yard freestyle — 1. Sofia Zinis (Mullen), 25.18 seconds (4ASQT); 1-meter diving — 1. Autumn Ivester (Cherokee Trail), 194.20 points; 100 yard butterfly — 1. Lindsey Sowitch (Mullen), 1 minute, 1.36 seconds (4ASQT); 100 yard freestyle — 1. Sofia Zinis (Mullen), 56.77 seconds; 500 yard freestyle — 1. Emily Sovern (Cherokee Trail), 6 minutes, 9.73 seconds; 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Mullen A, 1 minute, 44.17 seconds (4ASQT), 2. Cherokee Trail A (Caitlyn Agee-Keys, Makayla Risch, Skylar Brgoch, Maddie Wilson), 1:46.83 (5ASQT); 100 yard backstroke — 1. Micaela Clode (Mullen), 1 minute, 4.94 seconds; 100 yard breaststroke — 1. Claire Chahbandour (Mullen), 1 minute, 12.51 seconds; 400 yard freestyle relay — 1. Cherokee Trail A (Sarah Torline, Tatum Louthan, Maddie WIlson, Skylar Brgoch), 3 minutes, 57.00 seconds (5ASQT)

CHERRY CREEK 127, SMOKY HILL 59

200 yard medley relay — 1. Cherry Creek C, 1 minute, 54.26 seconds (5ASQT), 2. Cherry Creek A, 1:54.96 (5ASQT), 3. Smoky Hill A (Kristina Domashevich, Maggie Robben, Annelise Thomas, Katie Power), 1:55.36 (5ASQT), 4. Cherry Creek B, 1:57.53 (5ASQT); 200 yard freestyle — 1. Petra Peitz-Diaz (Cherry Creek), 1 minute, 58.99 seconds (5ASQT); 200 yard indiv. medley — 1. Maggie Robben (Smoky Hill), 2 minutes, 16.83 seconds (5ASQT); 50 yard freestyle — 1. Katie Steele (Cherry Creek), 25.72 seconds (5ASQT); 1-meter diving — 1. Jaclyn Santiago (Smoky Hill), 253.55 points (5ASQT); 100 yard butterfly — 1. Mikaela Kirton (Cherry Creek), 1 minute, 0.79 seconds (5ASQT), 2. Annelise Thomas (Smoky Hill), 1:01.20 (5ASQT); 100 yard freestyle — 1. Elizabeth Brock (Cherry Creek), 54.09 seconds (5ASQT); 500 yard freestyle — 1. Petra Pietz-Diaz (Cherry Creek), 5 minutes, 15.34 seconds (5ASQT), 2. Emily Blair (Cherry Creek), 5:17.55 (5ASQT); 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Cherry Creek A, 1 minute, 45.01 seconds (5ASQT), 2. Cherry Creek B, 1:45.74 (5ASQT), 3. Smoky Hill A (Maggie Robben, Katie Power, Kelly Saindon, Blythe Iverson), 1:46.69 (5ASQT), 4. Cherry Creek C, 1:47.34 (5ASQT); 100 yard backstroke — 1. Elizabeth Brock (Cherry Creek), 59.53 seconds (5ASQT), 2. Abby Malloy (Cherry Creek), 1:01.22 (5ASQT); 100 yard breaststroke — 1. Maggie Robben (Smoky Hill), 1 minute, 10.16 seconds (5ASQT), 2. Sidney McCullough (Cherry Creek), 1:10.23 (5ASQT), 3. Maya Hunter (Cherry Creek), 1:10.63 (5ASQT), 4. Hannah Eckerman (Cherry Creek), 1:10.68 (5ASQT); 400 yard freestyle relay — 1. Cherry Creek A, 3 minutes, 46.37 seconds (5ASQT), 2. Cherry Creek B, 3:55.87 (5ASQT), 3. Cherry Creek C, 3:57.54 (5ASQT)