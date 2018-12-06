AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Beach Bash (California)

Eaglecrest 59, Sage Hill 37

Chaparral/ThunderRidge Tip-Off Tournament

First round: Smoky Hill 88, Grand Junction 42

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 26 34 20 8 — 88

Grand Junction 8 8 14 12 — 42

Smoky Hill points: Kenny Foster 29, Quinten Rock 18, Jalen Weaver 11

GIRLS BASKETBALL

George Washington 53, Hinkley 30

Regis Jesuit 66, Mullen 40

Score by quarters:

Mullen 10 8 14 8 — 40

Regis Jesuit 13 26 12 15 — 66

Regis Jesuit points: Fran Belibi 24, Avery VanSickle 18, Jada Moore 11, Sam Jones 6, Sidney Weigand 4, Gracie Weigand 1

D’Evelyn/Littleton Tournament

Battle Mountain 46, Overland 44

WRESTLING

Douglas County 45, Regis Jesuit 30

HORIZON 36, OVERLAND 29

106 pounds: Ricky Beall (Horizon) pinned Katelynn Czerpak (Overland), 1:23; 113 pounds: Luke Collier (Horizon) won by forfeit; 120 pounds: Grant Bradley (Overland) def. Alec Beltran (Horizon), 6-4 (OT); 126 pounds: Isaiah Bradley (Overland) maj. dec. Travis Guzman (Horizon), 15-1; 132 pounds: Miguel Mendoza (Overland) pinned Jonah Duarte (Horizon), 3:15; 138 pounds: Ahmad Ashour (Overland) pinned Tin Ho (Horizon), 2:56; 145 pounds: Jacob Loomis (Horizon) pinned Gabe Benavidez (Overland), 3:05; 152 pounds: Ryan Hensley (Overland) maj. dec. Josh Marquez (Horizon), 15-4; 160 pounds: Zion Emery (Overland) pinned Jacob Lay (Horizon), 3:40; 170 pounds: Dillon Lucas (Horizon) pinned Marvin Sanchez (Overland), 0:45; 182 pounds: Ethan Dotson (Horizon) won by forfeit; 195 pounds: Double forfeit; 220 pounds: Trey Padilla (Horizon) pinned Alan Nunez (Overland), 1:45; 285 pounds: Double forfeit

Rangeview 62, Gateway 4

Rangeview 43, Hinkley 42