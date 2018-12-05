AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail 64, Douglas County 62

Score by quarters:

Cherokee Trail 20 15 21 8 — 64

Douglas County 13 16 23 10 — 62

Cherokee Trail points: Isaac Tesfaye 14, Jeremiah Jordan 13, Chad Robinson 9, Sean Roberts 8, Zach Sanders 7, Koleman Townsie 7, Bronson Townsie 6

Grandview 69, Lincoln 54

Score by quarters:

Lincoln 14 14 10 16 — 54

Grandview 16 13 21 19 — 69

Grandview points: Dayne Prim 27, Caleb McGill 10, Davon Walker 10, Tyler Unger 8, Lian Ramiro 7, Devin Williams 3, Darrian Leu-Pierre 2, Kenneth Norman 2

Rangeview 73, Prairie View 43

Beach Bash (California)

Pacifica Christian 58, Eaglecrest 57

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Best In The Nest

First round: Grandview 66, Castle View 25

Score by quarters:

Castle View 6 8 5 6 — 25

Grandview 18 19 11 18 — 66

Fairview Festival

First round: Ralston Valley 81, Smoky Hill 32

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 8 10 7 7 — 32

Ralston Valley 28 19 23 11 — 81

Skyline Falcon Challenge

First round: Vista PEAK 58, Boulder 39

GIRLS SWIMMING

GRANDVIEW 114, CHAPARRAL 66

200 yard medley relay — 1. Grandview A (Hailey Matthews, Julia Matney, Megan Thomas, Jadyn Phillips, 1 minute, 55.87 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Chaparral A, 2:00.01 (5ASQT); 3. Grandview B (Veronica Hildebrand, Lily Williams, Olivia Young, Allyson Chu), 2:02.37 (5ASQT); 200 yard freestyle — 1. Keyleigh Hagan (Chaparral), 2 minute, 11.78 seconds; 200 yard indiv. medley — 1. Julia Matney (Grandview), 2 minutes, 19.01 seconds; 50 yard freestyle — 1. Jaime Toomer (Chaparral), 27.01 seconds; 1-meter diving — 1. Taylor Oden (Grandview), 178.05 points; 100 yard butterfly — 1. Jadyn Phillips (Grandview), 1 minute, 2.47 seconds (5ASQT); 100 yard freestyle — 1. Alyssa Russum (Grandview), 58.61 seconds; 500 yard freestyle — 1. Hailey Matthews (Grandview), 5 minutes, 29.05 seconds (5ASQT); 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Grandview A (Alyssa Russum, Avery Ancell, Nicole Reiser, Lily Williams), 1 minute, 48.56 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Chaparral A, 1:49.89 (5ASQT); 100 yard backstroke — 1. Megan Thomas (Grandview), 1 minute, 3.03 seconds; 100 yard breaststroke — 1. Lily Williams (Grandview), 1 minute, 13.70 seconds; 400 yard freestyle relay — 1. Grandview A (Alyssa Russum, Hailey Matthews, Megan Thomas, Jadyn Phillips), 3 minutes, 51.28 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Chaparral A, 3:58.33 (5ASQT)

MULLEN 157, HINKLEY 84, OVERLAND 58

200 yard medley relay — 1. Mullen, 2 minute, 1.78 seconds (5ASQT); 200 yard freestyle — 1. Tati Cantu (Overland), 2 minutes, 13.29 seconds; 200 yard indiv. medley — 1. Alyssa Lutz (Hinkley), 2 minutes, 43.37 seconds; 50 yard freestyle — 1. Micaela Clode (Mullen), 27.83 seconds; 1-meter diving — 1. Milan Richman (Overland), 198.55 points; 100 yard butterfly — 1. Rachel Rowland (Mullen), 1 minute, 8.73 seconds; 100 yard freestyle — 1. Taylor Nielsen (Mullen), 1 minute, 1.52 seconds; 500 yard freestyle — 1. Claire Chahbandour (Mullen), 5 minutes, 55.75 seconds; 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Mullen A (Gabrielle Zinis, Lindsey Sowitch, Claire Chahbandour, Sofia Zinis), 1 minute, 49.83 seconds; 100 yard backstroke — 1. Rachel Rowland (Mullen), 1 minute, 9.99 seconds; 100 yard breaststroke — 1. Anarose Schwamm (Mullen), 1 minute, 17.52 seconds; 400 yard freestyle relay — 1. Mullen A, 4 minutes, 11.16 seconds

REGIS JESUIT 201, THUNDERRIDGE 112

200 yard medley relay — 1. ThunderRidge A, 1 minute, 51.46 seconds (5ASQT), 2. Regis Jesuit A (Parker Biley, Courtney Vale, Izzie Capra, Rachel Hubka), 1:51.51 (5ASQT), 3. Regis Jesuit B (Ellie Lopez, Kenna Cashman, Hayley Cook, Mia Farrell), 1:53.57 (5ASQT), 4. Regis Jesuit C (Abby Gonzales, Summer Edwards, Franna Hutchens, Isalina Colsman), 1:58.70 (5ASQT); 200 yard freestyle — 1. Kaleigh Haworth (ThunderRidge), 1 minute, 59.66 seconds (5ASQT); 200 yard indiv. medley — 1. Kate Baker (ThunderRidge), 2 minute, 11.57 seconds (5ASQT), 2. Grace Dale (Regis Jesuit), 2:12.40 (5ASQT); 50 yard freestyle — 1. Izzie Capra (Regis Jesuit), 26.02 seconds; 1-meter diving — 1. Presley Dorsett (ThunderRidge), 229.10 points (5ASQT); 100 yard butterfly — 1. Kate Baker (ThunderRidge), 59.18 seconds (5ASQT), 2. Kate Mallory (ThunderRidge), 1:00.97 (5ASQT), 3. Rachel Hubka (Regis Jesuit), 1:01.69 (5ASQT), 4. Ava Leege (Regis Jesuit), 1:01.82, 5. Greta Leege (Regis Jesuit), 1:02.12 (5ASQT); 100 yard freestyle — 1. Meriel Upton (Regis Jesuit), 54.55 seconds (5ASQT), 2. Parker Biley (Regis Jesuit), 55.40 (5ASQT); 500 yard freestyle — 1. Claire Brennan (Regis Jesuit), 5 minutes, 23.74 seconds (5ASQT), 2. Manna Nelson (Regis Jesuit), 5:25.36 (5ASQT), 3. Camille Shifrin (Regis Jesuit), 5:31.73 (5ASQT); 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Regis Jesuit A (Julie Plumleigh, Faith Marsicek, Meriel Upton, Rachel Hubka), 1 minute, 42.08 seconds (5ASQT), 2. Regis Jesuit B (Hayley Cook, Greta Leege, Izzie Capra, Ariana Mitsuoka), 1:42.94 (5ASQT), 3. Regis Jesuit C (Shelby Enderlein, Mia Farrell, Kyler Cronin, Isalina Colsman), 1:46.97 (5ASQT); 100 yard backstroke — 1. Ellie Lopez (Regis Jesuit), 59.88 seconds (5ASQT), 2. Meg Mallory (ThunderRidge), 1:02.13 (5ASQT); 100 yard breaststroke — 1. Kaleigh Haworth (ThunderRidge), 1 minute, 6.59 seconds, 2. Kenna Cashman (Regis Jesuit), 1:12.09 (5ASQT); 400 yard freestyle relay — 1. Regis Jesuit A (Claire Brennan, Ariana Mitsuoka, Faith Masicek, Meriel Upton), 3 minutes, 40.98 seconds (5ASQT), 2. ThunderRidge A, 3:42.76 (5ASQT), 3. Regis Jesuit B (Ava Leege, Greta Leege, Parker Biley, Ellie Lopez0, 3:46.66 (5ASQT), 4. Regis Jesuit C (Camille Shifrin, Shelby Enderlein, Franna Hutchens, Julie Plumleigh), 3:58.84 (5ASQT)

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 4, Mountain Vista 2

Score by periods:

Cherry Creek 1 3 0 — 4

Mtn. Vista 1 1 0 — 2

Cherry Creek goals: Hunter Fieweger 2, Christian Brown, Clayton Delaney. Cherry Creek assists: Blake Benson 2, Gabe Dorra, Nicholas Hoppe, Lance Rollinson. Cherry Creek saves: Lucas Banks (22 shots on goal-20 saves)