AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lewis-Palmer 59, Vista PEAK 41

Score by quarters:

Lewis-Palmer 13 15 16 15 — 59

Vista PEAK 10 9 7 15 — 41

Cherry Creek Holiday Classic

Fifth-place game: Cherokee Trail 63, Legend 54

Score by quarters:

Legend 7 15 15 17 — 54

Cher. Trail 13 13 13 24 — 63

Cherokee Trail points: Jeremiah Jordan 16, Isaac Tesfaye 14, Koleman Townsie 11, Bronson Townsie 10, Zach Sanders 5, Chad Robinson 3, Sean Roberts 2, Phillip Toledo 2

Mullen Classic

Seventh-place game: Hinkley 63, Green Mountain 57

Score by quarters:

Green Mtn. 18 8 19 12 — 57

Hinkley 14 17 12 20 — 63

Hinkley points: Larenzel Jones 21, Delvin Sipple 17, Tjai Jackson 11, Jeremiah Taylor 8, Xavier Starks 4, Keenan Starks 2

Tarkanian Classic

Platinum Championship Bracket

Whitney Young 60, Grandview 52

Select Championship Bracket

Championship: Overland 64, Rangeview 57

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 6, Resurrection Christian 0

Regis Jesuit 7, Chaparral 0