AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Douglas County 84, Hinkley 62

Score by quarters:

Douglas Co. 12 25 27 20 — 84

Hinkley 7 17 13 25 — 62

Grandview 47, Rangeview 45

Score by quarters:

Rangeview 8 14 6 17 — 45

Grandview 12 16 9 10 — 47

Regis Jesuit 64, George Washington 63

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 13 17 21 13 — 64

Geo. Wash. 11 19 12 21 — 63

Regis Jesuit points: Daniel Carr 28, Matt Wheelock 16, Jamil Safieddine 11, Blakeley Stoughton 4, Payton Egloff 3, Bohden O’Shaughnessy 2

Ralston Valley Roundup

Consolation semifinal: Aurora Central 69, Westminster 56

Score by quarters:

Westminster 13 12 15 16 — 56

Aur. Central 9 25 14 21 — 69

Aurora Central points: Kaleb Atherly 25, Jabea Tilong 15, Malachi Owens 10, Michael Thompson 7, Bradley Gurule 6, Jaevon Finley 3, Markese Lewis 3

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rangeview 54, Eaglecrest 47

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 6 14 7 20 — 47

Rangeview 18 20 6 10 — 54

WRESTLING

ADAMS CITY 54, AURORA CENTRAL 15

182 pounds: Gerardo Caldera (Adams City) pinned Patrick Fountain (Aurora Central), 1:08; 195 pounds: Double forfeit; 220 pounds: Owen Barnhart (Aurora Central) dec. Casimiro Vazquez (Adams City), 7-1; 285 pounds: Alberto Alvarado (Adams City) pinned Joenathan Fountain (Aurora Central), 3:47; 106 pounds: Johnthon Le Blanc (Adams City) pinned Dominik Alatorre (Aurora Central), 0:56; 113 pounds: Gabriel Gutierrez-Nava (Adams City) won by forfeit; 120 pounds: Kristopher Canterbury (Adams City) won by forfeit; 126 pounds: Jace Long (Adams City) won by forfeit; 132 pounds: Double forfeit; 138 pounds: Roberto Santillano-Avalos (Aurora Central) won by forfeit; 145 pounds: Dominic Helbok (Adams City) pinned Werals Niyongabo (Aurora CEntral), 3:41; 152 pounds: Mauricio Gonzalez (Aurora CEntral) pinned Gabriel Garcia (Adams City), 1:30; 160 pounds: Marquez Salazar (Adams City) pinned Manuel Milton (Aurora Central), 0:46; 170 pounds: Adrian Iniguez (Adams City) pinned Anthony Ponikiski (Aurora Central), 4:31

ADAMS CITY 47, GATEWAY 12

106 pounds: Johnthon Le Blanc (Adams City) won by forfeit; 113 pounds: Fernando Marquez (Gateway) dec. Gabriel Gutierrez-Nava (Adams City), 6-4; 120 pounds: (Adams City) won by forfeit; 126 pounds: Double forfeit; 132 pounds: Jace Long (Adams City) tech. fall Luis Marquez (Gateway), 15-0; 138 pounds: Double forfeit; 145 pounds: (Adams City) won by forfeit; 152 pounds: Allen Barron (Gateway) pinned Gabriel Garcia (Adams City), 4:56; 160 pounds: Marquez Salazar (Adams City) pinned James Garcia (Gateway), 0:52; 170 pounds: Tyvon Phipps (Gateway) dec. Adrian Iniguez (Adams City), 6-4; 182 pounds: Gerardo Caldera (Adams City) won by forfeit; 195 pounds: Double forfeit; 220 pounds: Casimiro Vazquez (Adams City) won by forfeit; 285 pounds: Alberto Alvarado (Adams City) won by forfeit

ADAMS CITY 49, HINKLEY 18

195 pounds: Double forfeit; 220 pounds: Casimrio Vazquez (Adams City) won by forfeit; 285 pounds: Martin Renteria (Hinkley) pinned Alberto Alvarado (Adams City), 0:26; 106 pounds: Johnthon Le Blanc (Adams City) won by forfeit; 113 pounds: Gabriel Gutierrez-Nava (Adams City) maj. dec. Steven Silalahi (Hinkley), 14-1; 120 pounds: Kristopher Canterbury (Adams City) pinned Christian Argueta (Hinkley), 2:45; 126 pounds: Double forfeit; 132 pounds: Jace Long (Adams City) pinned Ivan Cordova (Hinkley), 1:54; 138 pounds: Eddie Martinez (Hinkley) won by forfeit; 145 pounds: Dominic Helbok (Adams City) pinned KJ Brock (Hinkley), 0:22; 152 pounds: Gabriel Garcia (Adams City) pinned Sage Silvers (Hinkley), 1:20; 160 pounds: Marquez Salazar (Adams City) won by forfeit; 170 pounds: Emery Bemis (Hinkley) pinned Adrian Iniguez (Adams City), 1:20; 182 pounds: Gerardo Caldera (Adams City) dec. Aaron Coats (Hinkley), 3-2

GIRLS SWIMMING

HINKLEY 100, NORTHGLENN 79

200 yard medley relay — 1. Hinkley A (Daniela Chavez, Emely Canales, Alyssa Lutz, Sarai Tiernan), 2 minutes, 15.76 seconds; 200 yard freestyle — 1. Alexa Maulk (Northglenn), 2 minutes, 30.81 seconds; 200 yard indiv. medley — 1. Alyssa Lutz (Hinkley), 2 minutes, 40.42 seconds; 50 yard freestyle — 1. Emma Noffsinger (Northglenn), 27.89 seconds; 1-meter diving — 1. Laura Fletcher (Northglenn), 134.30 points; 100 yard butterfly — 1. Teresa Nagle (Northglenn), 1 minute, 15.93 seconds; 100 yard freestyle — 1. Lauren Woodhull (Northglenn), 1 minutes, 10.62 seconds; 500 yard freestyle — 1. Alexa Mauk (Northglenn), 6 minutes, 48.69 seconds; 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Hinkley A (Emely Canales, Daniela Chavez, Alyssa Lutz, Sarai Tiernan), 1 minute, 58.28 seconds; 100 yard backstroke — 1. Emma Noffsinger (Northglenn), 1 minute, 9.35 seconds; 100 yard breaststroke — 1. Britney Gandara (Hinkley), 1 minute, 27.41 seconds; 400 yard freestyle relay — 1. Northglenn A, 5 minutes, 7.15 seconds

SMOKY HILL 108, MULLEN 76

200 yard medley relay — 1. Mullen A, 1 minute, 51.96 seconds (4ASQT), 2. Smoky Hill A (Kristina Domashevich, Maggie Robben, Annelise Thomas, Katie Power), 1:53.33 (5ASQT); 3. Mullen B, 2:03.35 (4ASQT); 200 yard freestyle — 1. Maggie Robben (Smoky Hill), 2 minutes, 4.18 seconds; 200 yard indiv. medley — 1. Annelise Thomas (Smoky Hill), 2 minutes, 17.89 seconds (5ASQT); 50 yard freestyle — 1. Katie Power (Smoky Hill), 26.48 seconds; 1-meter diving — 1. Kate Rowland (Mullen), 196.25 points (4ASQT); 100 yard butterfly — 1. Kelly Saindon (Smoky Hill), 1 minute, 6.65 seconds; 100 yard freestyle — 1. Claire Chahbandour (Mullen), 56.47 seconds (4ASQT); 500 yard freestyle — 1. Maggie Robben (Smoky Hill), 5 minutes, 24.75 seconds (5ASQT); 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Mullen A, 1 minute, 43.96 seconds (4ASQT); 100 yard backstroke — 1. Lindsey Sowitch (Mullen), 1 minute, 2.85 seconds (4ASQT); 100 yard breaststroke — 1. Annelise Thomas (Smoky Hill), 1 minute, 12.08 seconds (5ASQT); 400 yard freestyle relay — 1. Smoky Hill A (Kristina Domashevich, Katie Power, Annelise Thomas, Maggie Robben), 3 minutes, 47.92 seconds (5ASQT), 2. Mullen A, 3:52.77 (4ASQT)