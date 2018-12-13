AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Smoky Hill 75, ThunderRidge 69 (3OT)

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 19 14 15 5 7 7 8 — 75

ThunderRidge 11 18 11 13 7 7 2 — 69

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Regis Jesuit 79, Grandview 52

Score by quarters:

Grandview 13 6 16 17 — 52

Regis Jesuit 18 23 15 23 — 79

Grandview points: Alisha Davis 13, Allyah Marlett 13, Addison O’Grady 10, Landri Hudson 6, Lauren Betts 5, Kameryn Brown 3, Tomia Johnson 2. Regis Jesuit points: Fran Belibi 32, Avery VanSickle 26, Jada Moore 8, Sam Jones 5, Sidney Weigand 5, Madden McHugh 3

Smoky Hill 64, Gateway 17

WRESTLING

GRANDVIEW 67, SMOKY HILL 6

152 pounds: Dane Abeyta (Grandview) pinned Kyle Botkin (Smoky Hill), 0:37; 160 pounds: Caleb Rider (Grandview) won by forfeit; 170 pounds: Isaac Smith (Grandview) won by forfeit; 182 pounds: Brice Hartzheim (Grandview) pinned Vincent King (Smoky Hill), 1:53; 195 pounds: Joe Renner (Grandview) tech. fall Daniel Gallegos Banuelos (Smoky Hill), 15-0; 220 pounds: David Hoage (Smoky Hill) pinned Angelo Falise (Grandview), 3:51; 285 pounds: Joaquin Barron (Grandview) dec. Alex Angeles (Smoky Hill), 9-3; 106 pounds: Frankie Sanchez (Grandview) won by forfeit; 113 pounds: Rolando Nono (Grandview) won by forfeit; 120 pounds: D’Lon Ornelas (Grandview) dec. Adolfo Granados Sanchez (Smoky Hill), 14-9; 126 pounds: Alex Santillan (Grandview) pinned Micah Williams (Smoky Hill), 1:24; 132 pounds: Andrew Sarro (Grandview) pinned Dylan Harmon (Smoky Hill), 1:00; 138 pounds: Damian Oden (Grandview) maj. dec. Noah Ackerman (Smoky Hill), 8-0; 145 pounds: Matthew Frye (Grandview) maj. dec. Alex Galvan (Smoky Hill), 11-2