AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest 75, Douglas County 63

Eaglecrest points: Thurbil Bile 19, Ty Robinson 17, Aaron Bokol 16

Overland 79, Fairview 63

Score by quarters:

Overland 24 21 17 17 — 79

Fairview 8 18 19 18 — 63

Overland points: Graham Ike 19, Trevon Deden 15, Kaleb Chaney 12, Ayo Fadeyi 12, Alex Pena-Avila 6, Jalon’e Rice 6, Hezekiah Swanson 6, Tariq Adams 3

Rangeview 79, Regis Jesuit 56

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 8 16 16 16 — 56

Rangeview 23 14 16 26 — 79

Regis Jesuit points: Payton Egloff 24, Daniel Carr 13, Jamil Safieddine 7, Blakeley Stoughton 6, Bohden O’Shaughnessy 3, Matt Wheelock 2, Hank Galan 1. Rangeview points: Christopher Speller 19, Christian Speller 18, Quincey Jewett 16, Jodaun Dotson 13, Cade Palmer 9, Damajio Merrit 2, Kamren Stroter 2

ThunderRidge 60, Cherokee Trail 44

Score by quarters:

ThunderRidge 16 14 20 10 — 60

Cher. Trail 4 14 15 11 — 44

Cherokee Trail points: Isaac Tesfaye 9, Zach Sanders 9, Jeremiah Jordan 7, Sean Roberts 5, Chad Robinson 4, Phillip Toledo 4, Koleman Townsie 4, Bronson Townsie 2

Vista PEAK 81, Northglenn 52

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK 19 25 27 10 — 81

Northglenn 7 21 12 12 — 52

Vista PEAK points: Jaylen Carrizales 20, AJ LaCabe 18, Jaerron Hunter 11, Devin Cisneros 9, Sayo Owalabi 9, Curtis Stovall 6, Christian Drevon 2, Raheem Herbert 2, Latrell Jackson-Knoblock 2, Tamar Smith 2

Ralston Valley Roundup — (scoreboard/schedule)



First round: Pomona 64, Aurora Central 48

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central 9 8 8 23 — 48

Pomona 19 16 17 12 — 64

Aurora Central points: Malachi Owens 13, Messiah Ford 12, Jabea Tilong 6, Adonis Cannon 5, Kaleb Atherly 4, Jaevon Finley 4, Markese Lewis 2, Michael Thompson 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 42, Pomona 39

Score by quarters:

Pomona 8 8 4 19 — 39

Aur. Central 10 14 6 12 — 42

Aurora Central points: Zana’e Hodges 16, Aryannah McClain 12, Ashonna Harlan 10, Mikayla Sherwood 2, Nardos Solomon 2

Boulder 50, Smoky Hill 40

Score by quarters:

Boulder 15 14 7 14 — 50

Smoky Hill 8 8 11 13 — 40

Smoky Hill points: Aliya Givens 15, Trinity Grambush 12, Briana Paige 6, Andrea Ekiko 3, Jayla Lindsey 2, Manae Moore 2

Mountain Vista 69, Cherokee Trail 59

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail 17 19 17 6 — 59

Mtn. Vista 23 16 13 17 — 69

Rangeview 40, Brighton 36

Vista PEAK 84, Northglenn 21

Score by quarters:

Northglenn 12 2 5 2 — 21

Vista PEAK 19 23 24 18 — 84

GIRLS SWIMMING

Rangeview 103, Eaglecrest 83

REGIS JESUIT 203, VALOR CHRISTIAN 109

200 yard medley relay — 1. Regis Jesuit A (Parker Biley, Sophia Bradac, Izzie Capra, Rachel Hubka), 1 minute, 50.21 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Regis Jesuiti B (Ellie Lopez, Courtney Vale, Hayley Cook, Ariana Mitsuoka), 1:53.08 (5ASQT); 3. Regis Jesuit C (Abby Gonzales, Catherine Bradac, Greta Leege, Julie Plumleigh), 1:57.94 (5ASQT); 200 yard freestyle — 1. Claire Brennan (Regis Jesuit), 2 minute, 0.09 seconds (5ASQT); 200 yard indiv. medley — 1. Parker Biley (Regis Jesuit), 2 minutes, 13.96 seconds (5ASQT), 2. Ellie Lopez (Regis Jesuit), 2:14.05 (5ASQT); 50 yard freestyle — 1. Lindsay Stenstrom (Valor Christian), 24.63 seconds (5ASQT), 2. Ashley Stenstrom (Valor Christian), 24.92 (5ASQT), 3. Rachel Hubka (Regis Jesuit), 25.01 (5ASQT), 4. Ariana Mitsuoka (Regis Jesuit), 25.57 (5ASQT), 5. Faith Marsicek (Regis Jesuit), 25.80 (5ASQT); 1-meter diving — 1. Ty Hays (Valor Christian), 214.80 points; 100 yard butterfly — 1. Jada Surrell-Norwood (Regis Jesuit), 57.95 seconds (5ASQT); 100 yard freestyle — 1. Ashley Stenstrom (Valor Christian), 54.59 seconds (5ASQT), 2. Meriel Upton (Regis Jesuit), 54.84 (5ASQT); 500 yard freestyle — 1. Manna Nelson (Regis Jesuit), 5 minutes, 21.90 seconds (5ASQT), 2. AJ Adams (Valor Christian), 5:26.63 (5ASQT); 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Regis Jesuit A (Ariana Mitsuoka, Meriel UPton, Rachel Hubka, Jada Surrell-Norwood), 1 minute, 40.70 seconds (5ASQT), 2. Regis Jesuit B (Mia Farrell, Izzie Capra, Grace Dale, Claire Brennan), 1:42.92 (5ASQT), 3. Valor Christian A, 1:45.44 (5ASQT), 4. Regis Jesuit C (Hayley Cook, Camille Shifrin, Shelby Enderlein, Faith Marsicek), 1:46.45 (5ASQT), 5. Regis Jesuit D (Kylar Cronin, Manna Nelson, Hannah Hubka, Franna Hutchens), 1:49.59 (5ASQT); 100 yard backstroke — 1. Lindsay Stenstrom (Valor Christian), 58.05 seconds (5ASQT), 2. Daciana Colon (Valor Christian), 58.78 (5ASQT), 3. Parker Biley (Regis Jesuit), 59.93 (5ASQT); 100 yard breaststroke — 1. Sophie Bradac (Regis Jesuit), 1 minute, 6.78 seconds (5ASQT), 2. Kenna Cashman (Regis Jesuit), 1:12.30 (5ASQT); 400 yard freestyle relay — 1. Regis Jesuit A (Parker Biley, Meriel Upton, Sophia Bradac, Jada Surrell-Norwood), 3 minutes, 38.86 seconds (5ASQT), 2. Valor Christian A, 3:45.10 (5ASQT), 3. Regis Jesuit C (Ava Leege, Ellie Lopez, Camille Shifrin, Mia Farrell), 3:52.57 (5ASQT), 4. Valor Christian B, 3:58.68 (5ASQT)