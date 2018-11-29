AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Aurora Central 71, Adams City 34
Score by quarters:
Adams City 5 9 10 10 — 34
Aurora Central 20 19 18 14 — 71
Aurora Central points: Jabea Tilong 20, Kaleb Atherly 19, Malachi Owens 15, Messiah Ford 5, Adonis Cannon 4, Jaevon Finley 3, Markese Lewis 3, Samuel Chapman 2
Doherty 69, Vista PEAK 60
Score by quarters:
Vista PEAK 8 20 8 24 — 60
Doherty 10 22 15 22 — 69
Eaglecrest 51, Legend 48
Hinkley 63, Thornton 55
Score by quarters:
Thornton 14 15 12 14 — 55
Hinkley 12 18 20 13 — 63
Hinkley points: Tjai Jackson 16, Larenzel Jones 16, Jeremiah Taylor 8, Sadio Theiro 7, Diego Hartman 6, Xavier Starks 6, Keeshawn Pope 4
Regis Jesuit 69, Boulder 37
Score by quarters:
Regis Jesuit 14 19 22 14 — 69
Boulder 6 13 8 10 — 37
Regis Jesuit points: Daniel Carr 16, Jamil Safieddine 16, Travier Craddock 9, Matt Wheelock 8, Billy Mottram 6, Will Barbera 5, Blakeley Stoughton 5, Hank Galan 2, Michael Wolf 2
Smoky Hill 81, Highlands Ranch 50
Score by quarters:
High. Ranch 12 9 9 20 — 50
Smoky Hill 20 19 17 25 — 81
Smoky Hill points: Kenny Foster 24, Quinten Rock 23, Jalen Weaver 14
Denver Tip-Off Tournament
First round: Castle View 68, Gateway 41
Score by quarters:
Gateway 9 9 12 11 — 41
Castle View 19 28 10 11 — 68
Gateway points: Noah Harrison 13, Kywan Jones 11, Dionnta Adams 4, Jabriel Brown 4, DJ Wilson 4, Jehmari Lee 3, Antwuan Smith 2
Mountain Vista/Rock Canyon Tip-Off
First round: Rocky Mountain 50, Cherokee Trail 43
Score by quarters:
Cher. Trail 9 8 9 17 — 43
Rocky Mtn. 15 11 7 17 — 50
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Adams City 57, Aurora Central 41
Score by quarters:
Aurora Central 6 13 13 9 — 41
Adams City 16 12 16 13 — 57
Aurora Central points: Ashonna Harlan 13, Zana’e Hodges 11, Aryannah McClain 10, Bernadine Melton 2, Lizbeth Montoya Dominguez 2, Jessica Tshishesha 2, Mikayla Sherwood 1
Grandview 79, Ralston Valley 35
Score by quarters:
Grandview 21 26 23 9 — 79
Ralston Valley 4 12 11 8 — 35
Vista PEAK 77, Standley Lake 17
Score by quarters:
Vista PEAK 24 24 18 11 — 77
Standley Lake 4 7 6 0 — 17
Castle View/ThunderRidge Tip-Off
Cherokee Trail 49, ThunderRidge 36
Score by quarters:
Cher. Trail 6 14 13 16 — 49
ThunderRidge 9 9 10 8 — 36
WRESTLING
Eaglecrest 42, Overland 37