AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 71, Adams City 34

Score by quarters:

Adams City 5 9 10 10 — 34

Aurora Central 20 19 18 14 — 71

Aurora Central points: Jabea Tilong 20, Kaleb Atherly 19, Malachi Owens 15, Messiah Ford 5, Adonis Cannon 4, Jaevon Finley 3, Markese Lewis 3, Samuel Chapman 2

Doherty 69, Vista PEAK 60

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK 8 20 8 24 — 60

Doherty 10 22 15 22 — 69

Eaglecrest 51, Legend 48

Hinkley 63, Thornton 55

Score by quarters:

Thornton 14 15 12 14 — 55

Hinkley 12 18 20 13 — 63

Hinkley points: Tjai Jackson 16, Larenzel Jones 16, Jeremiah Taylor 8, Sadio Theiro 7, Diego Hartman 6, Xavier Starks 6, Keeshawn Pope 4

Regis Jesuit 69, Boulder 37

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 14 19 22 14 — 69

Boulder 6 13 8 10 — 37

Regis Jesuit points: Daniel Carr 16, Jamil Safieddine 16, Travier Craddock 9, Matt Wheelock 8, Billy Mottram 6, Will Barbera 5, Blakeley Stoughton 5, Hank Galan 2, Michael Wolf 2

Smoky Hill 81, Highlands Ranch 50

Score by quarters:

High. Ranch 12 9 9 20 — 50

Smoky Hill 20 19 17 25 — 81

Smoky Hill points: Kenny Foster 24, Quinten Rock 23, Jalen Weaver 14

Denver Tip-Off Tournament

First round: Castle View 68, Gateway 41

Score by quarters:

Gateway 9 9 12 11 — 41

Castle View 19 28 10 11 — 68

Gateway points: Noah Harrison 13, Kywan Jones 11, Dionnta Adams 4, Jabriel Brown 4, DJ Wilson 4, Jehmari Lee 3, Antwuan Smith 2

Mountain Vista/Rock Canyon Tip-Off

First round: Rocky Mountain 50, Cherokee Trail 43

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail 9 8 9 17 — 43

Rocky Mtn. 15 11 7 17 — 50

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Adams City 57, Aurora Central 41

Score by quarters:

Aurora Central 6 13 13 9 — 41

Adams City 16 12 16 13 — 57

Aurora Central points: Ashonna Harlan 13, Zana’e Hodges 11, Aryannah McClain 10, Bernadine Melton 2, Lizbeth Montoya Dominguez 2, Jessica Tshishesha 2, Mikayla Sherwood 1

Grandview 79, Ralston Valley 35

Score by quarters:

Grandview 21 26 23 9 — 79

Ralston Valley 4 12 11 8 — 35

Vista PEAK 77, Standley Lake 17

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK 24 24 18 11 — 77

Standley Lake 4 7 6 0 — 17

Castle View/ThunderRidge Tip-Off

Cherokee Trail 49, ThunderRidge 36

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail 6 14 13 16 — 49

ThunderRidge 9 9 10 8 — 36

WRESTLING

Eaglecrest 42, Overland 37