AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Chaparral 72, Overland 35

Score by quarters:

Overland 8 9 10 8 — 35

Chaparral 20 24 11 17 — 72

Foundation Game

Regis Jesuit 59, Arapahoe 47

Regis Jesuit 19 18 10 12 — 59

Arapahoe 16 7 10 16 — 47