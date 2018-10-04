AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018:

SOFTBALL

Castle View 12, Regis Jesuit 7

Score by innings:

Castle View 002 532 0 — 12

Regis Jesuit 103 012 0 — 7

LP — Regis Jesuit: Jackie Cal (7 IP, 15 H, 12 R, 8 ER, 4 BB, 9 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Catharine Redden 3-3, 2B, 3B, 3 runs; Chloe Valdez 3-4, run; Carlie Joe Caldwell 2-3, 2B< 2 RBI, 2 runs; Lanie Smith 1-4, 2 RBI

Prairie View 22, Hinkley 0

Score by innings:

Prairie View (12)(10)0 — 22

Hinkley 000 — 0

GYMNASTICS

Overland 180.400 points, Palmer Ridge 156.050, Heritage 148.274, Lonestar 32.925