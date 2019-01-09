AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports
BOYS BASKETBALL
Aurora Central 69, Westminster 43
Gateway 73, Thornton 46
Rangeview 71, Hinkley 26
Regis Jesuit 66, Dakota Ridge 54
Vista PEAK 77, Lakewood 59
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rangeview 71, Hinkley 22
Regis Jesuit 67, Denver East 28
Thornton 42, Gateway 17
Vista PEAK 72, Lakewood 63
Westminster 56, Aurora Central 34
GIRLS SWIMMING
Regis Jesuit def. Rock Canyon