AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 69, Westminster 43

Gateway 73, Thornton 46

Rangeview 71, Hinkley 26

Regis Jesuit 66, Dakota Ridge 54

Vista PEAK 77, Lakewood 59

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rangeview 71, Hinkley 22

Regis Jesuit 67, Denver East 28

Thornton 42, Gateway 17

Vista PEAK 72, Lakewood 63

Westminster 56, Aurora Central 34

GIRLS SWIMMING

Regis Jesuit def. Rock Canyon