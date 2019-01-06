AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Columbine 66, Regis Jesuit 63
Score by quarters:
Regis Jesuit 13 21 7 22 — 63
Columbine 12 19 13 22 — 66
Eaglecrest 76, Cherokee Trail 57
Eaglecrest points: Aaron Bokol 19, Zion Ruckard 16
Grandview 47, Overland 45
Score by quarters:
Grandview 15 14 12 6 — 47
Overland 8 12 15 10 — 45
Lincoln 68, Vista PEAK 65
Smoky Hill 84, Cherry Creek 65
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cherokee Trail 46, Eaglecrest 36
Cherry Creek 90, Smoky Hill 20
Grandview 82, Overland 35
Ponderosa 55, Vista PEAK 52
Score by quarters:
Vista PEAK 9 11 17 15 — 52
Ponderosa 13 13 13 16 — 55
Rock Canyon 51, Hinkley 30
ICE HOCKEY
Cherry Creek 6, Castle View 0
Score by periods:
Castle View 0 0 0 — 0
Cherry Creek 2 4 0 — 6
Cherry Creek goals: Blake Benson, Ryley Brekkas, Hunter Fieweger, David Kirilchuk, Joseph Kuzminski, Jacob Tudan. Cherry Creek assists: Gabe Dorra 2, Benson, Christian Brown, Nicholas Hoppe, Kirilchuk, Kuzminski, Eugene Riewe, Jaret Roberts. Cherry Creek saves: Lucas Banks (7 shots on goal-7 saves)