AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Columbine 66, Regis Jesuit 63

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 13 21 7 22 — 63

Columbine 12 19 13 22 — 66

Eaglecrest 76, Cherokee Trail 57

Eaglecrest points: Aaron Bokol 19, Zion Ruckard 16

Grandview 47, Overland 45

Score by quarters:

Grandview 15 14 12 6 — 47

Overland 8 12 15 10 — 45

Lincoln 68, Vista PEAK 65

Smoky Hill 84, Cherry Creek 65

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail 46, Eaglecrest 36

Cherry Creek 90, Smoky Hill 20

Grandview 82, Overland 35

Ponderosa 55, Vista PEAK 52

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK 9 11 17 15 — 52

Ponderosa 13 13 13 16 — 55

Rock Canyon 51, Hinkley 30

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 6, Castle View 0

Score by periods:

Castle View 0 0 0 — 0

Cherry Creek 2 4 0 — 6

Cherry Creek goals: Blake Benson, Ryley Brekkas, Hunter Fieweger, David Kirilchuk, Joseph Kuzminski, Jacob Tudan. Cherry Creek assists: Gabe Dorra 2, Benson, Christian Brown, Nicholas Hoppe, Kirilchuk, Kuzminski, Eugene Riewe, Jaret Roberts. Cherry Creek saves: Lucas Banks (7 shots on goal-7 saves)