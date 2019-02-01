AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL

Legend 68, Regis Jesuit 65 (OT)

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 16 13 18 13 5 — 65

Legend 12 15 19 14 8 — 68

Regis Jesuit points: Daniel Carr 20, Jamil Safieddine 16, Matt Wheelock 12, Payton Egloff 6, Bohden O’Shaughnessy 6, Michael Wolf 3, Hank Galan 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central 51, Gateway 28

Score by quarters:

Gateway 2 12 6 8 — 28

Aurora Central 18 10 19 4 — 51

Aurora Central points: Zana’e Hodges 27, Ashonna Harlan 9, Arijanna McClain 5, Aryannah McClain 4, Mikayla Sherwood 4, Nardos Solomon 2

Regis Jesuit 59, Legend 27

Score by quarters:

Legend 14 2 3 8 — 27

Regis Jesuit 18 22 16 3 — 59

WRESTLING

Cherokee Trail 49, Arapahoe 19

170 pounds — Riley Rottschafer (Arapahoe) pinned Gavin Young (Cherokee Trail), 0:58; 182 pounds — Austin Jandik (Cherokee Trail) maj. dec. George Caulkins (Arapahoe), 11-1; 195 pounds — Brock Howard (Cherokee Trail) pinned Charlie Fetterly (Arapahoe), 3:40; 220 pounds — Sam Hart (Cherokee Trail) won by forfeit; 285 pounds — Cody Herdman (Cherokee Trail) pinned Connor Ward (Arapahoe), 0:38; 106 pounds — Derek Glenn Jr. (Cherokee Trail) pinned Michael Giannetto (Arapahoe), 4:37; 113 pounds — Andrew Chilton (Cherokee Trail) dec. Carsen Trujillo (Arapahoe), 6-4; 120 pounds — Caden Smith (Cherokee Trail) pinned Miguel Williams (Arapahoe), 4:49; 126 pounds — Trey Whitehead (Arapahoe) maj. dec. Austin Kammerer (Cherokee Trail), 12-4; 132 pounds — Riley Olona (Arapahoe) dec. Jorge Felix (Cherokee Trail), 8-4; 138 pounds — Brandon Borgonah (Cherokee Trail) dec. Riley O’Byrne (Arapahoe), 6-1; 145 pounds — David Rivera (Cherokee Trail) pinned Benjamin Pitrone (Arapahoe), 1:26; 152 pounds — Brock LaBonde (Cherokee Trail) dec. Mitchell Borcic (Arapahoe), 2-1; 160 pounds — Dane MillerHass (Arapahoe) pinned Connor Davis (Cherokee Trail), 3:57

Grandview 68, Eaglecrest 6

182 pounds — Isaac Smith (Grandview) tech. fall Gavin Haug (Eaglecrest), 15-0; 195 pounds — Joe Renner (Grandview) pinned Micah Sterling (Eaglecrest), 3:15; 220 pounds — Osman Yigit Topuz (Eaglecrest) pinned Angelo Falise (Grandview), 5:32; 285 pounds — Joaquin Barron (Grandview) won by forfeit; 106 pounds — Marlon Garner (Grandview) won by forfeit; 113 pounds — Frankie Sanchez (Grandview) dec. Alias Quinones (Eaglecrest), 7-5 (OT); 120 pounds — D’Lon Ornelas (Grandview) pinned Caeleb Knoll (Eaglecrest), 5:08; 126 pounds — Alex Santillan (Grandview) pinned Joshua Um (Eaglecrest), 5:14; 132 pounds — Jack Oh (Grandview) pinned Anthony Stout (Eaglecrest), 5:14; 138 pounds — Fabian Santillan (Grandview) pinned Colby Schenck (Eaglecrest), 0:49; 145 pounds — Matthew Frye (Grandview) dec. Brady Anderson (Eaglecrest), 7-2; 152 pounds — Dylan Ranieri (Grandview) dec. Tyler Maccagnan (Eaglecrest), 8-6; 160 pounds — Caleb Rider (Grandview) pinned Hunter Baird (Eaglecrest), 1:32; 170 pounds — Brice Hartzheim (Grandview) won by forfeit