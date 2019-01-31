Cherokee Trail’s Destinee Paulk, left, drives into the lane as Eaglecrest’s Hidaya Thornton defends during the Cougars’ Centennial League girls basketball win over the Raptors on Jan. 30, 2019, at Eaglecrest High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest 65, Cherokee Trail 50

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail   6    5  22  17 — 50

Eaglecrest  10  14  21  20 — 65

Cherokee Trail points: Chad Robinson 19, Isaac Tesfaye 8, Zach Sanders 7, Miles Deaderick 6, Jeremiah Jordan 5, Bronson Townsie 5. Eaglecrest points: Aaron Bokol 18, Ty Robinson 16

Overland 53, Grandview 50

Score by quarters:

Overland   12    9  13  19 — 53

Grandview   6  10  18  16 — 50

Overland points: Graham Ike 17, Hezekiah Swanson 15, Alex Pena-Avila 6, Jalon’e Rice 6, Kaleb Chaney 3, Tariq Adams 2, Micah Hankins 2, Mark Thrower 2

Smoky Hill 75, Cherry Creek 62

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill     18  22  20  15 — 75

Cherry Creek  14  10  14  24 — 62

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail 63, Eaglecrest 29

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail  14  10  23  16 — 63

Eaglecrest    6    7    9    7 — 29

Eaglecrest points: Jadyn Ross 9, Tatiana Coleman 7, Alexis Dixon 4, Hidaya Thornton 4, Maddie Unrein 3, Lydia Dickens 2

Cherry Creek 74, Smoky Hill 36

Grandview 82, Overland 27

Score by quarters:

Overland      3  11    9   4 — 27

Grandview  31  25  16  10 — 82

