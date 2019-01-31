AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest 65, Cherokee Trail 50

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail 6 5 22 17 — 50

Eaglecrest 10 14 21 20 — 65

Cherokee Trail points: Chad Robinson 19, Isaac Tesfaye 8, Zach Sanders 7, Miles Deaderick 6, Jeremiah Jordan 5, Bronson Townsie 5. Eaglecrest points: Aaron Bokol 18, Ty Robinson 16

Overland 53, Grandview 50

Score by quarters:

Overland 12 9 13 19 — 53

Grandview 6 10 18 16 — 50

Overland points: Graham Ike 17, Hezekiah Swanson 15, Alex Pena-Avila 6, Jalon’e Rice 6, Kaleb Chaney 3, Tariq Adams 2, Micah Hankins 2, Mark Thrower 2

Smoky Hill 75, Cherry Creek 62

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 18 22 20 15 — 75

Cherry Creek 14 10 14 24 — 62

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail 63, Eaglecrest 29

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail 14 10 23 16 — 63

Eaglecrest 6 7 9 7 — 29

Eaglecrest points: Jadyn Ross 9, Tatiana Coleman 7, Alexis Dixon 4, Hidaya Thornton 4, Maddie Unrein 3, Lydia Dickens 2

Cherry Creek 74, Smoky Hill 36

Grandview 82, Overland 27

Score by quarters:

Overland 3 11 9 4 — 27

Grandview 31 25 16 10 — 82