Hinkley’s Martin Renteria, left, locks up with Far Northeast’s Jason Reyes during a 285-pound match during the “Town Center Takedown” prep wrestling dual match held on Jan. 29, 2019, at the Town Center of Aurora. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Brighton 74, Aurora Central 44

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central  8  13  19  4 — 44

Brighton      13  15  44  2 — 74

Aurora Central points: Kaleb Atherly 15, Malachi Owens 8, Michael Thompson 6, Jabea Tilong 4, Adonis Cannon 3, Messiah Ford 3, Antonio Walker 1

Gateway 65, Westminster 44

Score by quarters:

Gateway       9  15  21  20 — 65

Westminster  8   7  11  18 — 44

Gateway points: Noah Harrison 16, Marcus Hill 12, Kywan Jones 10, Jehmari Lee 8, DJ Wilson 8, Antwaun Smith 6, Jabriel Brown 4, Tomas Asgedom 1

Rangeview 92, Adams City 32

Score by quarters:

Rangeview  30  19  25  18 — 92

Adams City   8    0  18    6 — 32

Rangeview points: Quincey Jewett 19, Jodaun Dotson 13, Cade Palmer 8, Christopher Speller 8, Kamren Stroter 8, Damajio Merritt 7, Isaiah Jamison 6, Jovaughn Wright 6, Jayden Foster 4, Christian Speller 4

Regis Jesuit 64, Chaparral 63

Score by quarters:

Chaparral     11 16 16  20 — 63

Regis Jesuit  16   7 16  25 — 64

Regis Jesuit points: Jamil Safieddine 22, Matt Wheelock 18, Daniel Carr 13, Bohden O’Shaughnessy 6, Payton Egloff 3, Hank Galan 2

Vista PEAK 75, Norsemen 55

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Brighton 50, Aurora Central 39

Score by quarters:

Brighton       9  14  9  18 — 50

Aur. Central  9  11  8  11 — 39

Aurora Central points: Zana’e Hodges 14, Ashonna Harlan 10, Aryannah McClain 5, Nardos Solomon 4, Arijanna McClain 2

Rangeview 62, Adams City 31

Score by quarters:

Adams City   5   6   9  11 — 31

Rangeview   26  9  14  13 — 62

Regis Jesuit 68, Chaparral 27

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit  22  15  17  14 — 68

Chaparral       9    6   5     7 — 27

Vista PEAK 65, Northglenn 29

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK  17   15  15  18 — 65

Northglenn   5     6   10   8 — 29

Westminster 65, Gateway 36

WRESTLING

Far Northeast 52, Hinkley 36 (some matches included were JV)

106 pounds —  Double forfeit; 113 pounds —  Stevan Silalahi (Hinkley) pinned Monique Comancho (FNE), 0:35; 113 pounds — Christian Argueta (Hinkley) pinned Depesh Chhetri (FNE), 0:29; 120 pounds — Double forfeit;  126 pounds —  Matthew Simon (FNE) pinned Citlalli Barriga (Hinkley), 0:46; 132 pounds — Ivan Cordova (Hinkley) pinned Cyrus Snyder (FNE), 0:32;  138 pounds —  Riad Hmami (FNE) pinned Maslah Abdullahi (Hinkley), 4:49; 145 pounds —  Daniel Fernandez (FNE) pinned Dorian Fox (Hinkley), 3:03; 152 pounds —  Sirr Coleman (FNE) pinned KJ Brock (Hinkley), 1:39; 160 pounds —  Jules Pope (FNE) won by forfeit; 170 pounds —  Adam Escobedo (FNE) maj. dec. Andy Munoz (Hinkley), 9-0; 182 pounds —  Aaron Coats (Hinkley) pinned Josh Adams (FNE), 1:12; 195 pounds —  Luis Rodriguez (FNE) dec. Darien Dimas Saturno (Hinkley), 8-3; 195 pounds —  Luis Rodriguez (FNE) pinned Daniel Boyd (Hinkley), 3:33; 220 pounds —  Dyelon Edwards (Hinkley) pinned Kailey Silva (FNE), 0:38; 285 pounds — Jason Reyes (FNE) dec. Martin Renteria (Hinkley), 5-3; 285 pounds — Trevor Uriarte (FNE) pinned Alan Acevedo (Hinkley), 5:22; 285 pounds — Raymond Edwards (Hinkley) pinned Russell Parris (FNE), 1:05

