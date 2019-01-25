AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Gateway 69, Adams City 36
Score by quarters:
Adams City 15 12 4 5 — 36
Gateway 20 16 16 17 — 69
Gateway points: Jehmari Lee 16, Kywan Jones 13, Jabriel Brown 12, DJ Wilson 11, Noah Harrison 7, Elijah Winn 4, Tomas Asgedom 2, Marcus Hill 2, Antwuan Smith 2
Prairie View 79, Hinkley 56
Score by quarters:
Prairie View 17 24 21 17 — 79
Hinkley 4 18 16 18 — 56
Hinkley points: Jeremiah Taylor 22, Delvin Sipple 15, Larenzel Jones 10, Tjai Jackson 6, JJ Lee 2, Taveon Long 1
Rangeview 80, Vista PEAK 60
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Denver North 64, Aurora Central 57
Score by quarters:
Den. North 13 8 19 24 — 64
Aur. Central 17 11 8 21 — 57
Aurora Central points: Zana’e Hodges 23, Nardos Solomon 12, Ashonna Harlan 9, Aryannah McClain 7, Lizbeth Montoya Dominguez 4, Arijanna McClain 2
Overland 40, Rocky Mountain 35
Prairie View 58, Hinkley 19
Score by quarters:
Hinkley 8 0 4 7 — 19
Prairie View 5 15 21 17 — 58
Vista PEAK 75, Rangeview 71
Score by quarters:
Vista PEAK 20 20 12 23 — 75
Rangeview 8 17 25 21 — 71
Vista PEAK points: Denali Hughes 31, Kaya Evans 13, Mikinzie Jones 10, Seairra Hughes 8, Nah Nah Bailey 5, Melissa Cooke 5, Mikayla Jones 3. Rangeview points: Angel Broadus 18, Ny’Era West 18, Brianna Linnear 17, Taelor Jackson 9, Genesis Sweetwine 5, T’Airra Champliss 2, Danae Johnson 2
WRESTLING
Cherokee Trail 40, Cherry Creek 33
Grandview 66, Mullen 17
132 pounds: Jack Oh (Grandview) pinned Nick Machock (Mullen), 0:53;
138 pounds: Fabian Santillan (Grandview) won by forfeit;
145 pounds: John Sumner (Mullen) pinned Matthew Frye (Grandview), 2:51;
152 pounds: Dylan Ranieri (Grandview) pinned Cole Nading (Mullen), 4:20;
160 pounds: Caleb Rider (Grandview) pinned Patrick Graham (Mullen), 1:41;
170 pounds: Isaac Smith (Grandview) won by forfeit;
182 pounds: Brice Hartzheim (Grandview) won by forfeit;
195 pounds: Joe Renner (Grandview) won by forfeit;
220 pounds: Angelo Falise (Grandview) won by forfeit;
285 pounds: Angelo Damian (Mullen) pinned Joaquin Barron (Grandview), 2:50
106 pounds: Frankie Sanchez (Grandview) pinned Maximus Gonzales (Mullen), 2:49;
113 pounds: Noah Linares (Mullen) tech. fall Jiovanny Gonzalez (Grandview), 17-0;
120 pounds: D’Lon Ornelas (Grandview) pinned Mark Troni (Mullen), 1:44;
126 pounds: Alejandro Santillan (Grandview) pinned Aaron Z Gonzales (Mullen), 1:49
Overland 39, Smoky Hill 30