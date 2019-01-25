AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL

Gateway 69, Adams City 36

Score by quarters:

Adams City 15 12 4 5 — 36

Gateway 20 16 16 17 — 69

Gateway points: Jehmari Lee 16, Kywan Jones 13, Jabriel Brown 12, DJ Wilson 11, Noah Harrison 7, Elijah Winn 4, Tomas Asgedom 2, Marcus Hill 2, Antwuan Smith 2

Prairie View 79, Hinkley 56

Score by quarters:

Prairie View 17 24 21 17 — 79

Hinkley 4 18 16 18 — 56

Hinkley points: Jeremiah Taylor 22, Delvin Sipple 15, Larenzel Jones 10, Tjai Jackson 6, JJ Lee 2, Taveon Long 1

Rangeview 80, Vista PEAK 60

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Denver North 64, Aurora Central 57

Score by quarters:

Den. North 13 8 19 24 — 64

Aur. Central 17 11 8 21 — 57

Aurora Central points: Zana’e Hodges 23, Nardos Solomon 12, Ashonna Harlan 9, Aryannah McClain 7, Lizbeth Montoya Dominguez 4, Arijanna McClain 2

Overland 40, Rocky Mountain 35

Prairie View 58, Hinkley 19

Score by quarters:

Hinkley 8 0 4 7 — 19

Prairie View 5 15 21 17 — 58

Vista PEAK 75, Rangeview 71

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK 20 20 12 23 — 75

Rangeview 8 17 25 21 — 71

Vista PEAK points: Denali Hughes 31, Kaya Evans 13, Mikinzie Jones 10, Seairra Hughes 8, Nah Nah Bailey 5, Melissa Cooke 5, Mikayla Jones 3. Rangeview points: Angel Broadus 18, Ny’Era West 18, Brianna Linnear 17, Taelor Jackson 9, Genesis Sweetwine 5, T’Airra Champliss 2, Danae Johnson 2

WRESTLING

Cherokee Trail 40, Cherry Creek 33

Grandview 66, Mullen 17

132 pounds: Jack Oh (Grandview) pinned Nick Machock (Mullen), 0:53;

138 pounds: Fabian Santillan (Grandview) won by forfeit;

145 pounds: John Sumner (Mullen) pinned Matthew Frye (Grandview), 2:51;

152 pounds: Dylan Ranieri (Grandview) pinned Cole Nading (Mullen), 4:20;

160 pounds: Caleb Rider (Grandview) pinned Patrick Graham (Mullen), 1:41;

170 pounds: Isaac Smith (Grandview) won by forfeit;

182 pounds: Brice Hartzheim (Grandview) won by forfeit;

195 pounds: Joe Renner (Grandview) won by forfeit;

220 pounds: Angelo Falise (Grandview) won by forfeit;

285 pounds: Angelo Damian (Mullen) pinned Joaquin Barron (Grandview), 2:50

106 pounds: Frankie Sanchez (Grandview) pinned Maximus Gonzales (Mullen), 2:49;

113 pounds: Noah Linares (Mullen) tech. fall Jiovanny Gonzalez (Grandview), 17-0;

120 pounds: D’Lon Ornelas (Grandview) pinned Mark Troni (Mullen), 1:44;

126 pounds: Alejandro Santillan (Grandview) pinned Aaron Z Gonzales (Mullen), 1:49

Overland 39, Smoky Hill 30