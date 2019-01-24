Rangeview sophomore Eric Holt settles in on his way to a win by fall over Vista PEAK’s Justin Leadons in a 182-pound match during the EMAC dual between the Raiders and Bison held on Jan. 23, 2019, at Rangeview High School. Rangeview prevailed 48-33 to win the Aurora Public Schools duals championship. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest 82, Smoky Hill 80

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill  15  22  13  30 — 80

Eaglecrest   17  19  18  28 — 82

Smoky Hill points: Kenny Foster 32, Maurice Walker 13, Jordan Whitaker 21, Jalen Weaver 11, Quinten Rock 6, Anthony Cortez 3. Eaglecrest points: Aaron Bokol 34, Thurbil Bile 14, Zion Ruckard 14, Ty Robinson 6, Donovan Stilson 5, Skylar Wilson 5, Will Europe 4

Gateway 67, Aurora Central 53

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central   9    9  13  22 — 53

Gateway      16  19  19  13 — 67

Aurora Central points: Malachi Owens 20, Kaleb Atherly 8, Jabea Tilong 7, Michael Thompson 6, Markese Lewis 5, Samuel Chapman 3, Bradley Gurule 3, Adonis Cannon 1. Gateway points: Kywan Jones 18, Noah Harrison 14, Marcus Hill 13, Jabriel Brown 11, Antwuan Smith 5, Jehmari Lee 4, DJ Wilson 2

Grandview 58, Cherokee Trail 23

Score by quarters:

Grandview  17  12  18  11 — 58

Cher. Trail    6    4    6    7 — 23

Cherokee Trail points: Isaac Tesfaye 8, Chad Robinson 4, Phillip Toledo 4, Bronson Townsie 3, Zach Sanders 2, Jermaine Vincent 2

Mullen 71, Overland 62

Score by quarters:

Overland  14  16  13  19 — 62

Mullen      14  24  13  20 — 71

Overland points: Graham Ike 18, Cuasito 12, Jalon’e Rice 9, Adams 8, Kaleb Chaney 6, Editone 5, Alex Pena-Avila 4

Regis Jesuit 75, Douglas County 65

Score by quarters:

Douglas Co.  17  19  10  19 — 65

Regis Jesuit  20  16  14  25 — 75

Regis Jesuit points: Daniel Carr 34, Bohden O’Shaughnessy 14, Matt Wheelock 11, Payton Egloff 7, Jamil Safieddine 4, Blakeley Stoughton 3, Roman Hamilton 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest 52, Smoky Hill 36

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill   2  14  10  12 — 38

Eaglecrest  14  16  10  14 — 54

Grandview 78, Cherokee Trail 34

Mullen 61, Overland 24

Score by quarters:

Overland   2    2   9  11 — 24

Mullen     15  14  21  11 — 61

Overland points: Naomi Stapleton 9, Mahmoud 6, Amaya Charles 5, Keara Felix 4

WRESTLING

Vista PEAK 48, Rangeview 33

GIRLS SWIMMING

Smoky Hill 128, Eaglecrest 58

ICE HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit 6, Mountain Vista 0

Score by periods:

Mtn. Vista    0  0  0 — 0

Regis Jesuit  3  3  0 — 6

Regis Jesuit goals: Luke Dosen 2, Nolan Sargent 2, Nicholas Schultz, Colin Walsh. Regis Jesuit assists: Justin Lico 3, Mac Padilla 2, Drew Renner 2, Walsh 2, Matthew Baer, Dosen. Regis Jesuit saves: Gage Bussey (15 shots on goal-15 saves)

