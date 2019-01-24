AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest 82, Smoky Hill 80

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 15 22 13 30 — 80

Eaglecrest 17 19 18 28 — 82

Smoky Hill points: Kenny Foster 32, Maurice Walker 13, Jordan Whitaker 21, Jalen Weaver 11, Quinten Rock 6, Anthony Cortez 3. Eaglecrest points: Aaron Bokol 34, Thurbil Bile 14, Zion Ruckard 14, Ty Robinson 6, Donovan Stilson 5, Skylar Wilson 5, Will Europe 4

Gateway 67, Aurora Central 53

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central 9 9 13 22 — 53

Gateway 16 19 19 13 — 67

Aurora Central points: Malachi Owens 20, Kaleb Atherly 8, Jabea Tilong 7, Michael Thompson 6, Markese Lewis 5, Samuel Chapman 3, Bradley Gurule 3, Adonis Cannon 1. Gateway points: Kywan Jones 18, Noah Harrison 14, Marcus Hill 13, Jabriel Brown 11, Antwuan Smith 5, Jehmari Lee 4, DJ Wilson 2

Grandview 58, Cherokee Trail 23

Score by quarters:

Grandview 17 12 18 11 — 58

Cher. Trail 6 4 6 7 — 23

Cherokee Trail points: Isaac Tesfaye 8, Chad Robinson 4, Phillip Toledo 4, Bronson Townsie 3, Zach Sanders 2, Jermaine Vincent 2

Mullen 71, Overland 62

Score by quarters:

Overland 14 16 13 19 — 62

Mullen 14 24 13 20 — 71

Overland points: Graham Ike 18, Cuasito 12, Jalon’e Rice 9, Adams 8, Kaleb Chaney 6, Editone 5, Alex Pena-Avila 4

Regis Jesuit 75, Douglas County 65

Score by quarters:

Douglas Co. 17 19 10 19 — 65

Regis Jesuit 20 16 14 25 — 75

Regis Jesuit points: Daniel Carr 34, Bohden O’Shaughnessy 14, Matt Wheelock 11, Payton Egloff 7, Jamil Safieddine 4, Blakeley Stoughton 3, Roman Hamilton 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest 52, Smoky Hill 36

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 2 14 10 12 — 38

Eaglecrest 14 16 10 14 — 54

Grandview 78, Cherokee Trail 34

Mullen 61, Overland 24

Score by quarters:

Overland 2 2 9 11 — 24

Mullen 15 14 21 11 — 61

Overland points: Naomi Stapleton 9, Mahmoud 6, Amaya Charles 5, Keara Felix 4

WRESTLING

Vista PEAK 48, Rangeview 33

GIRLS SWIMMING

Smoky Hill 128, Eaglecrest 58

ICE HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit 6, Mountain Vista 0

Score by periods:

Mtn. Vista 0 0 0 — 0

Regis Jesuit 3 3 0 — 6

Regis Jesuit goals: Luke Dosen 2, Nolan Sargent 2, Nicholas Schultz, Colin Walsh. Regis Jesuit assists: Justin Lico 3, Mac Padilla 2, Drew Renner 2, Walsh 2, Matthew Baer, Dosen. Regis Jesuit saves: Gage Bussey (15 shots on goal-15 saves)