AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Jan. 21, 2019:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Legend 47, Overland 44

Score by quarters:

Overland  14    7    7  16 — 44

Legend     11  11  13  12 — 47

Overland points: Keara Felix 19, Naomi Stapleton 13, Amaya Charles 6, Samira Mahmoud 4, Maia Hill 2

Rose Classic Super Jam (New York)

Regis Jesuit 49, Monsignor Scanlan (NY) 39

Score by quarters:

M. Scanlon     9  10  12   8 — 39

Regis Jesuit  16  12  10  11 — 49

 

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR