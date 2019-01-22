AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Jan. 21, 2019:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Legend 47, Overland 44

Score by quarters:

Overland 14 7 7 16 — 44

Legend 11 11 13 12 — 47

Overland points: Keara Felix 19, Naomi Stapleton 13, Amaya Charles 6, Samira Mahmoud 4, Maia Hill 2

Rose Classic Super Jam (New York)

Regis Jesuit 49, Monsignor Scanlan (NY) 39

Score by quarters:

M. Scanlon 9 10 12 8 — 39

Regis Jesuit 16 12 10 11 — 49