AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Regis Jesuit 46, Rock Canyon 43

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 10 15 9 12 — 46

Rock Canyon 10 11 14 8 — 43

Regis Jesuit points: Jamil Safieddine 16, Daniel Carr 13, Matt Wheelock 13, Payton Egloff 2, Bohden O’Shaughnessy 2

Thomas Jefferson 70, Aurora Central 54

Score by quarters:

Thomas Jefferson 19 6 24 21 — 70

Aurora Central 10 10 17 17 — 54

Aurora Central points: Malachi Owens 22, Kaleb Atherly 8, Messiah Ford 7, Markese Lewis 6, Adonis Cannon 3, Bradley Gurule 3, Jabea Tilong 3, Michael Thompson 2

WRESTLING

Grandview 71, Overland 11

138 pounds: Fabian Santillan (Grandview) tech. fall Gabe Benavidez (Overland), 16-1; 145 pounds: Ryan Hensley (Overland) pinned Xavier Stonebreaker (Grandview), 0:41; 152 pounds: Dylan Ranieri (Grandview) pinned Soren Lee (Overland), 0:31; 160 pounds: Caleb Rider (Grandview) pinned Zion Emery (Overland), 3:08; 170 pounds: Caden Anderson (Grandview) won by forfeit; 182 pounds: Isaac Smith (Grandview) won by forfeit; 195 pounds: Ricky Martinez (Grandview) won by forfeit; 220 pounds: Angelo Falise (Grandview) pinned Alan Nunez (Overland), 0:48; 285 pounds: Joaquin Barron (Grandview) won by forfeit; 106 pounds: Frankie Sanchez (Grandview) pinned Katelyn Czerpak (Overland), 0:26; 113 pounds: Jiovanny Gonzalez (Grandview) won by forfeit; 120 pounds: D’Lon Ornelas (Grandview) won by forfeit; 126 pounds: Alex Santillan (Grandview) won by forfeit; 132 pounds: Miguel Mendoza (Overland) pinned Jack Oh (Grandview), 5:57

Vista PEAK 54, Hinkley 24

106 pounds: Karstin Wells (Vista PEAK) won by forfeit; 113 pounds: Antonio Clark-Anderson (Vista PEAK) won by injury time over Steven Silalahi (Hinkley); 120 pounds: Elise Abeyta (Vista PEAK) pinned Citlalli Barriga (Hinkley), 1:20; 126 pounds: Liam Ross (Vista PEAK) won by forfeit; 132 pounds: Russell Anderson (Vista PEAK) pinned Ivan Cordova (Hinkley), 5:28; 138 pounds: Jonah Renas (Vista PEAK) pinned Maslah Abdullahi (Hinkley), 2:30; 145 pounds: Dorian Fox (Hinkley) won by forfeit; 152 pounds: Huston Rendell (Vista PEAK) won by forfeit; 160 pounds: Chandler Rossitto (Vista PEAK) won by forfeit; 170 pounds: Emery Bemis (Hinkley) dec. Donavon Jarmon (Vista PEAK), 9-4; 182 pounds: Isaac Renas (Vista PEAK) pinned Andy Munoz (Hinkley); 195 pounds: Aaron Coats (Hinkley) pinned Kai Iwatsu (Vista PEAK), 3:24; 220 pounds: Darien Dimas Saturno (Hinkley) dec. Justin Leadons (Vista PEAK), 11-6; 285 pounds: Martin Renteria (Hinkley) won by forfeit

GIRLS SWIMMING

Smoky Hill 94, Cherokee Trali 92