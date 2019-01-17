AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cherry Creek 50, Cherokee Trail 44

Eaglecrest 67, Arapahoe 31

Score by quarters:

Arapahoe 2 10 8 11 — 31

Eaglecrest 11 15 22 19 — 67

Grandview 64, Mullen 50

Score by quarters:

Mullen 17 12 11 10 — 50

Grandview 11 12 21 20 — 64

Grandview points: Caleb McGill 25, Dayne Prim 15, CJ Thomas 7, Davon Walker 7, Levi Dombro 3, Lian Ramiro 3, Darrien Leu-Pierre 1, Kenneth Norman 1

Smoky Hill 71, Overland 70

Score by quarters:

Overland 19 19 17 15 — 70

Smoky Hill 26 13 14 18 — 71

Overland points: Graham Ike 15, Jalon’e Rice 15, Hezekiah Swanson 11, Trevon Deden 10, Tariq Adams 9, Alex Pena-Avila 5, Kaleb Chaney 4, Joseph Editone 1

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe 47, Eaglecrest 43

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 8 7 8 20 — 43

Arapahoe 9 10 19 9 — 47

Cherry Creek 60, Cherokee Trail 36

Grandview 70, Mullen 25

Score by quarters:

Mullen 2 7 11 5 — 25

Grandview 26 10 12 22 — 70

Grandview points: Lauren Betts 19, Alisha Davis 12, Addison O’Grady 12, Tomia Johnson 6, Kameryn Brown 5, Landri Hudson 5, Allyah Marlett 5, Libby Campbell 2, Dasiya Jones 2, Breelyn Robinson 2

Overland 63, Smoky Hill 55

Score by quarters:

Overland 12 19 22 10 — 63

Smoky Hill 11 17 19 8 — 55

Overland points: Amaya Charles 15, Samira Mahmoud 14, Naomi Stapleton 13, Keara Felix 9, Anjanee Prescott 8, Maia Hill 2, Ahjalaah McNeil 2