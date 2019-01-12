AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Jan. 11, 2019:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hinkley 57, Northglenn 55

Score by quarters:

Northglenn 17 12 13 13 — 55

Hinkley 13 16 16 12 — 57

Hinkley points: Larenzel Jones 22, Jeremiah Taylor 15, Tjai Jackson 13, Tyler Post 4, Keenan Starks 2, Delvin Sipple 1

Rangeview 75, Arvada West 46

Score by quarters:

Arvada West 12 11 9 14 — 46

Rangeview 17 19 21 18 — 75

Rangeview points: Quincey Jewett 33, Christopher Speller 17, Jodaun Dotson 8, Agbim 5, Stroter 5, Cade Palmer 3, Jamison 2, Merritt 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northglenn 49, Hinkley 45

WRESTLING

Aurora Central 66, Gateway 27

Vista PEAK 58, Aurora Central 23

170 pounds — Donavon Jarmon (Vista PEAK) pinned Andy Enriquez (Aurora Central), 1:55; 182 pounds — Isaac Renas (Vista PEAK) pinned Owen Barnhart (Aurora Central), 1:31; 195 pounds — Zach Whitworth (Vista PEAK) pinned Ivan Galvan (Aurora Central), 0:35; 220 pounds — Justin Leadons (Vista PEAK) pinned Patrick Fountain (Aurora Central), 1:44; 285 pounds — Joenathan Fountain (Aurora Central) won by forfeit; 106 pounds — Karstin Wells (Vista PEAK) pinned Dominik Altorre (Aurora Central), 0:47; 113 pounds — Antonio Clark-Anderson (Vista PEAK) won by forfeit; 120 pounds — Elise Abeyta (Vista PEAK) won by forfeit; 126 pounds — Vital Ntagisanimana (Aurora Central) won by forfeit; 132 pounds — Tarrent Thompson (Vista PEAK) maj. dec. Brayan Mendez (Aurora Central), 16-5; 138 pounds — Russell Anderson (Vista PEAK) won by forfeit; 145 pounds — Werals Niyangabo (Aurora Central) tech. fall Kameron DiPentino (Vista PEAK), 21-6; 152 pounds — Mauricio Gonzalez (Aurora Central) pinned Isaiah Gray (Vista PEAK0, 1:28; 160 pounds — Chandler Rossitto (Vista PEAK) pinned Nathaniel Krantz (Aurora Central), 1:23

Vista PEAK 66, Gateway 9

160 pounds — Chandler Rossitto (Vista PEAK) pinned James Garcia (Gateway), 1:13; 170 pounds — Tyvon Phipps (Gateway) dec. Donavan Jarmon (Vista PEAK), 9-6; 182 pounds — Isaac Renas (Vista PEAK) won by forfeit; 195 pounds — Zach Whitworth (Vista PEAK) won by forfeit; 220 pounds — Justin Leadons (Vista PEAK) pinned Pedro Castillo-Faris (Gateway), 1:03; 285 pounds — Open; 106 pounds — Karstin Wells (Vista PEAK) won by forfeit; 113 pounds — Antonio Clark-Anderson (Vista PEAK) pinned Alejandro Barron (Gateway), 1:48; 120 pounds — Elise Abeyta (Vista PEAK) pinned Fernando Marquez (Gateway), 3:32; 126 pounds — Liam Ross (Vista PEAK) won by forfeit; 132 pounds — Tarrent Thompson (Vista PEAK) pinned Cory Carver (Gateway), 2:39; 138 pounds — Russell Anderson (Vista PEAK) won by forfeit; 145 pounds — Kameron DiPentino (Vista PEAK) won by forfeit; 152 pounds — Allen Barron (Gateway) pinned Isaiah Gray (Vista PEAK), 3:27

ICE HOCKEY

Fort Collins 5, Cherry Creek 3

Score by periods:

Fort Collins 0 3 2 — 5

Cherry Creek 3 0 0 — 3

Cherry Creek goals: Blake Benson, Christian Brown, TJ Ranone. Cherry Creek assists: Brown, Clayton Delaney, Hunter Fieweger, Luke Flay. Cherry Creek saves: Lucas Banks (26 shots on goal-21 saves)