AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Gateway 44, Fort Collins 39

Score by quarters:

Fort Collins 13 7 11 8 — 39

Gateway 7 11 8 18 — 44

Gateway points: Kywan Jones 19, Marcus Hall 11, DJ Wilson 11, Jehmari Lee 2, Noah Harrison 1

Prairie View 67, Aurora Central 64 (3OT)

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central 4 10 17 19 5 6 3 — 64

Prairie View 14 11 12 13 5 6 6 — 67

Aurora Central points: Malachi Owens 24, Kaleb Atherly 9, Bradley Gurule 8, Jabea Tilong 8, Adonis Cannon 6, Michael Thompson 4, Jaevon Finley 3, Messiah Ford 2

Rangeview 83, Thornton 31

Score by quarters:

Rangeview 23 27 17 16 — 83

Thornton 8 12 4 7 — 31

Rangeview points: Jodaun Dotson 20, Quincey Jewett 20, Cade Palmer 9, Kamren Stroter 9, Christopher Speller 7, Obi Agbim 6, Isaiah Jamison 5, Christian Speller 4, Jayden Foster 2

Regis Jesuit 73, Heritage 48

Score by quarters:

Heritage 11 5 16 16 — 48

Regis Jesuit 15 17 24 17 — 73

Regis Jesuit points: Daniel Carr 20, Jamil Safieddine 14, Matt Wheelock 11, Travier Craddock 10, Payton Egloff 6, Bohden O’Shaughnessy 5, Hank Galan 3, Michael Wolf 3

Vista PEAK 76, Adams City 38

Score by quarters:

Adams City 8 15 9 6 — 38

Vista PEAK 12 30 16 18 — 76

Vista PEAK points: Sayo Owolabi 18, AJ LaCabe 14, Curtis Stovall 10, Jaerron Hunter 9, Teon Thomas 8, Jaylen Carizales 7, Latrell Jackson-Knoblock 4, Devin Cisneros 3, AJ Cooley 3

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Prairie View 62, Aurora Central 29

Score by quarters:

Prairie View 20 15 14 13 — 62

Aur. Central 5 13 4 7 — 29

Rangeview 81, Thornton 41

Score by quarters:

Thornton 10 6 17 8 — 41

Rangeview 13 24 22 22 — 81

Vista PEAK 63, Adams City 40

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK 16 12 14 21 — 63

Adams City 10 9 14 7 — 40

GIRLS SWIMMING

Cherokee Trail 129, Eaglecrest 56

200 yard medley relay — 1. Cherokee Trail (Meghan Mai, Claire Whitner, Regan Ramsey, Maddie Wilson), 2 minute, 1.59 seconds (5ASQT); 200 yard freestyle — 1. Gabrielle Pumo (Cherokee Trail), 2 minutes, 13.67 seconds; 200 yard individual medley — 1. Claire Whitney (Cherokee Trail), 2 minutes, 30.36 seconds; 50 yard freestyle — 1. Kim Nguyen (Eaglecrest), 26.52 seconds; 1-meter diving — 1. Hannah Woods (Eaglecrest), 180.05 points; 100 yard butterfly — 1. Meghan Mai (Cherokee Trail), 1 minute, 8.68 seconds; 100 yard freestyle — 1. Maddie Wilson (Cherokee Trail), 57.57 seconds; 500 yard freestyle — 1. Regan Ramsey (Cherokee Trail), 6 minutes, 6.72 seconds; 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Cherokee Trail (Maddie Wilson, Emily Sovern, Nicole Rangel Gomez, Makayla Risch), 1 minute, 47.54 seconds (5ASQT); 100 yard backstroke — 1. Meghan Mai (Cherokee Trail), 1 minute, 4.62 seconds; 100 yard breaststroke — 1. Gabrielle Pumo (Cherokee Trail), 1 minute, 18.40 seconds; 400 yard freestyle — 1. Cherokee Trail (Regan Ramsey, Emily Sovern, Meghan Mai, Maddie Wilson), 4:01.62