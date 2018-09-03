Aurora prep sports schedule, 9.4.18

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018:
VOLLEYBALL
Denver North at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.
Overland at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.
Rangeview at Northglenn, 6:30 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Lakewood, 6:45 p.m.
Highlands Ranch at Grandview, 6:45 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Grandview at Hinkley, 4 p.m.
Overland at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Poudre at Smoky Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Far Northeast Warriors at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.
Mullen at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Lakewood at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Alameda at Overland, 4:30 p.m.
Aurora Central at Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Fossil Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Regis Jesuit at Heritage, 3:30 p.m.
Arapahoe at Grandview, 3:45 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Overland, 3:45 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Smoky Hill, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Regis Jesuit at Spring Valley G.C., 8 a.m.
Centennial League at Aurora Hills G.C., 11:06 a.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit at Cheyenne Mountain, 4:15 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Kent Denver, 4:15 p.m.