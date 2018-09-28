AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Sept. 28, 2018:

FOOTBALL

Golden vs. Aurora Central at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail vs. Arapahoe at LPS Stadium, 7 p.m.

Eaglecrest vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Overland at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.

Rangeview at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Vista PEAK vs. Dakota Ridge at Jeffco Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Overland at George Washington, 6:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Aurora Central, Eaglecrest, Hinkley, Rangeview, Vista PEAK at Thornton Invitational, 3 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Nike Desert Twilight Festival (Arizona)

FIELD HOCKEY

Smoky Hill at Palmer Ridge, 5 p.m.