AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018:

FOOTBALL

Monarch vs. Gateway at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Rangeview at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Hinkley, 6:30 p.m.

Westminster at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 6:45 p.m.

Overland at Grandview, 6:45 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Cherry Creek, 6:45 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Vista PEAK at Hinkley, 4 p.m.

Prairie View at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Arapahoe, 4:30 p.m.

Mullen vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.

Overland at Cherokee Trail, 8 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Brighton at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Northglenn at Hinkley, 4 p.m.

Overland at Grandview, 4 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 4:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill vs. Cherry Creek at Village Green Fields, 4:30 p.m.

Rangeview at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Denver East at Rangeview, 4 p.m.

Denver North at Overland, 4 p.m.