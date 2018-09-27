AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018:
FOOTBALL
Monarch vs. Gateway at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Rangeview at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Hinkley, 6:30 p.m.
Westminster at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 6:45 p.m.
Overland at Grandview, 6:45 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Cherry Creek, 6:45 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Vista PEAK at Hinkley, 4 p.m.
Prairie View at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Arapahoe, 4:30 p.m.
Mullen vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
Overland at Cherokee Trail, 8 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Brighton at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Northglenn at Hinkley, 4 p.m.
Overland at Grandview, 4 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 4:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill vs. Cherry Creek at Village Green Fields, 4:30 p.m.
Rangeview at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Denver East at Rangeview, 4 p.m.
Denver North at Overland, 4 p.m.