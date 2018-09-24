AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018:
VOLLEYBALL
Gateway at Thornton, 6:30 p.m.
Hinkley at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
Arapahoe at Overland, 6:45 pm.
Cherokee Trail at Mullen, 6:45 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Eaglecrest, 6:45 p.m.
Grandview at Smoky Hill, 6:45 p.m.
Brighton at Vista PEAK, 7:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Adams City at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Brighton at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Arapahoe vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 5:30 p.m.
Hinkley at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Hinkley at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Rangeview, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 3:45 p.m.
Overland at Mullen, 3:45 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Eaglecrest, 3:45 p.m.
Hinkley at Rangeview, 4 p.m.