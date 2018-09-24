AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

VOLLEYBALL

Gateway at Thornton, 6:30 p.m.

Hinkley at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.

Arapahoe at Overland, 6:45 pm.

Cherokee Trail at Mullen, 6:45 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Eaglecrest, 6:45 p.m.

Grandview at Smoky Hill, 6:45 p.m.

Brighton at Vista PEAK, 7:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Adams City at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Brighton at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Arapahoe vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

Hinkley at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Hinkley at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Rangeview, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 3:45 p.m.

Overland at Mullen, 3:45 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Eaglecrest, 3:45 p.m.

Hinkley at Rangeview, 4 p.m.