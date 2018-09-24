AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, Sept. 24, 2018:
VOLLEYBALL
Alameda at Aurora Central, 6 p.m.
Hinkley at Far Northeast Warriors, 6:30 p.m.
Rangeview at Fairview, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Arapahoe at Overland, 4 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Mullen, 4 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Eaglecrest, 4:30 p.m.
Grandview at Smoky Hill, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
D’Evelyn at Smoky Hill, 3:30 p.m.
Rangeview at Denver South, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 4:30 p.m.